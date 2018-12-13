search on deccanchronicle.com
SC issues notice to Maharashtra CM on plea against his election

Published Dec 13, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Supreme Court sought response of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on an appeal filed against a Bombay High Court order.
SS issued notice to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on plea seeking annulment of his election to the state assembly for alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against him. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a plea seeking annulment of his election to the state assembly for alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against him in his nomination papers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph sought response of the chief minister on an appeal filed against a Bombay High Court order.

 

The Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea of one Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra Assembly on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him. The apex court was hearing an appeal of Ukey against the high court order.

...
Tags: supreme court, devendra fadnavis, maharashtra chief minister, bombay high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




