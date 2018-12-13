search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Satellite for Indian Air Force to be launched on December 19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Dec 13, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 12:50 am IST
GSAT-7A is the 35th communication satellite built by Isro and will provide communication capability to users in the Ku band.
Indian Space Research Organisation is working towards the launch of the GSAT-7A communication satellite meant for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) on December 19.
 Indian Space Research Organisation is working towards the launch of the GSAT-7A communication satellite meant for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) on December 19.

Nellore: The Indian Space Research Organisation is working towards the launch of the GSAT-7A communication satellite meant for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) on December 19.

The 2,250-kg rocket will be launched on a rocket from the launch second pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. On its 13th flight, the three-stage GSLV F-11 will place the satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) from where it will make its way to its space home about 36,000 km above Earth.

 

The GSLV-F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle. Four liquid strap-on engines and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage. The second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel. The cryogenic upper stage forms the third and final stage.

Sources said the GSAT-7A was for defence purposes and can be used by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army.  The satellite will enable the IAF to link ground radar stations, air bases and AWACS aircraft and boost network-centric warfare capabilities.

GSAT-7A is the 35th communication satellite built by Isro and will provide communication capability to users in the Ku band. It will use a chemical propulsion system and has an operational mission life of a minimum of eight years.

Chemical propulsion is used for orbit-raising manoeuvres as well as orbit altitude correction operations.

...
Tags: indian space research organisation, indian air force
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 5 stunning places to celebrate a beautiful white Christmas

Here are five top destinations to step into a postcard-worthy white Christmas of your own. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman left with hole in buttock, nipples in wrong place after surgery goes wrong

She had gone public with intimate pictures of her 'plastic surgery from hell' to force legal action from the authorities - which is now announced. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman left brain dead after drinking a litre of soy sauce to cleanse her colon

She came across the soy sauce hoax online and thought it could cleanse her colon of toxins (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court relief for Gothikoyas tribals at Khammam

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: Motor Vehicle Act on fire extinguishers ignored

This is often due to poor maintenance of the vehicle, say road safety experts.

Hyderabad Assembly constituencies: Crossing 14 seats remains a dream

The TRS contested in all 24 constituencies under the Greater Hyderabad limits, but was yet again confined to 14 seats.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS gearing up for panchayat elections

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Justice Tarun Agarwala appointed Securities Appellate Tribunal presiding officer

Prime minister-led appointments committee of the cabinet approved the appointment of Justice Agarwala. (Photo: allahabadhighcourt.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham