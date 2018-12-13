Satellite for Indian Air Force to be launched on December 19

Indian Space Research Organisation is working towards the launch of the GSAT-7A communication satellite meant for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) on December 19.

Nellore: The Indian Space Research Organisation is working towards the launch of the GSAT-7A communication satellite meant for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) on December 19.

The 2,250-kg rocket will be launched on a rocket from the launch second pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. On its 13th flight, the three-stage GSLV F-11 will place the satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) from where it will make its way to its space home about 36,000 km above Earth.

The GSLV-F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle. Four liquid strap-on engines and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage. The second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel. The cryogenic upper stage forms the third and final stage.

Sources said the GSAT-7A was for defence purposes and can be used by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. The satellite will enable the IAF to link ground radar stations, air bases and AWACS aircraft and boost network-centric warfare capabilities.

GSAT-7A is the 35th communication satellite built by Isro and will provide communication capability to users in the Ku band. It will use a chemical propulsion system and has an operational mission life of a minimum of eight years.

Chemical propulsion is used for orbit-raising manoeuvres as well as orbit altitude correction operations.