Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP leaders today

Published Dec 13, 2018, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 12:30 am IST
It will be followed by a seven-hour meeting of its key organisational leaders.
New Delhi: Amid indications that 2019 electoral battle has become more tougher for the BJP after losing three key states in the ‘Hindi heartland,’ which boosted the already resurgent Congress and energised the opposition camp, BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah will meet the party leaders on Thursday. It will be followed by a seven-hour meeting of its key organisational leaders.

While the meeting of BJP parliamentary par-ty will take place in the morning in Parliament, Mr Modi and Mr Shah will address the party leaders, including national office bearers, state unit chiefs, organisational secretaries and others later in the day at the party headquarters. 

 

Mr Modi is expected to touch upon the election results, and throw light on the road ahead for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

...
