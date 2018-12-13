Only Dravidian parties will rule Tamil Nadu, says CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai: Asserting that the regional parties will continue to dominate the State politics, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said only Dravidian parties will rule Tamil Nadu.

“Here only the Dravidian parties will Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Palaniswami said in reply to a question on the BJP’s claim of ushering in non-Dravidian party rule in Tamil Nadu.

On the poll outcome in the five States, the CM said the people’s verdict has to be accepted. Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore in the State on Wednesday, Mr. Palaniswami claimed Tamil Nadu has almost became a desert because Karnataka government built dams like Kabini and Hemavati.