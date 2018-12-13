search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

On CBI's request, Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 11:36 am IST
After seeking additional information from CBI, Interpol initiated proceedings against Choksi and now issued notice against him.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: On request from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol on Thursday issued Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi, reported ANI.

Earlier, CBI secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi but the world police body had kept its decision pending on Choksi as he had challenged the issuance of notice against him.

 

After seeking additional information from the CBI, the Interpol had initiated proceedings against Choksi and has now issued a Red Notice against him.

Both Modi and Choksi left India in the first week of January and have not returned despite repeated summons from the investigation agencies and courts.

Choksi and his nephew, Nirav Modi are being sought by multiple investigative agencies after it was revealed that the duo extracted loans from various banks abroad on the basis of fake guarantees in the name of Punjab National Bank.

The two fled India in January and are wanted in the Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud case.

...
Tags: pnb fraud case, red corner notice, cbi, interpol
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




