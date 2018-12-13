Kerala high court: Remove barricades at Sabarimala

The court however made it clear that protests should not be held at Sannidhanam and added that the police could impose restrictions to avoid crowding and rush on the temple premises.

Kochi: The high court on Wednesday eased police restrictions in Sabarimala including barricades based on the suggestions of the three-member panel of observers it appointed. The court asked to dismantle barricades at Vavar Nada, Mahakanikka, lower Thirumuttam and Valiya Nadapandal.

It asked the police not to prevent pilgrims trekking to the temple after 11 pm. A copy of the report will be sent to the government.

The court however made it clear that protests should not be held at Sannidhanam and added that the police could impose restrictions to avoid crowding and rush on the temple premises.

The KSRTC was asked not to compel pilgrims to take tickets to Pamba from Nilakkal and back at the same time. The choice of taking return tickets should be left to them.

The Sabarimala pilgrims should be dropped at Nilakkal Town instead of dumping at the KSRTC parking spot. Making many suggestions to improve the facilities at Nilakkal Hospital, the court also called for the appointment of a cardiologist. It asked authorities to increase toilet facilities at Pamba.

Toilets needed to be hygienic, and the police personnel should get air-conditioned accommodation.

The high court sought an explanation from Traancore Devaswom Board about restrictions on artistic performance at Sabarimala in connection with the denial of permission for percussionist Sivamani to perform at Nadapandal.