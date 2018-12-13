K Chandrashekar Rao takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister for 2nd time

KCR was sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the second time after his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of 119 Assembly seats in the December 7 election. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: K Chandrashekar Rao was sworn in as the chief minister of Telangana on Thursday.

Rao, commonly known as KCR, was administered oath by Governor E S L Narasimhan at 1:25 pm on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

KCR was sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the second time after his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of 119 Assembly seats in the December 7 election. The Congress-TDP alliance bagged 19 while only 1 seat went into BJP's kitty.

Along with Rao, party MLC Mohammed Mehmood Ali, who was deputy chief minister in the previous TRS government, took oath as a minister.

In the December 7 polls, KCR contested from his home turf Gajwel and retained the seat. He has a track record of never losing an election since 1985.

The welfare schemes implemented during the KCR's last tenure appear to have helped him lead TRS to a resounding victory in India's youngest state.

KCR's party TRS which began with just 63 seats in 2014 saw people of Telangana giving him a clear mandate in December 7 polls.

Launch of various welfare schemes targeting different sections of the society during his last tenure, helped KCR strengthened his vote base in the state.

The results of the election were announced on December 11.