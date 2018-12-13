search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Curtains down on 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 3:15 am IST
Following the ceremony, the winner of the award for the best film in International Competition will be screened at Nisagandhi.
23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)
 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), after a week of movie extravaganza, will conclude in the state capital on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the closing ceremony at Nisagandhi Auditorium at 6 pm. Minister for Law, Culture and Parliamentary Affairs A.K. Balan, who will preside over the function, will distribute media awards.

Following the ceremony, the winner of the award for the best film in International Competition will be screened at Nisa-gandhi.  The K.R. Mohanan Endowment for the Best Debut Director from India, instituted by Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), has been incepted this year. Indian films incl-uding the ones in Intern-ational Competition will be eligible for the award.

 

Fourteen films from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, are in the International Competition of the fete. Of the four Indian films in the competition for the Golden Crow Pheasant, the Malay-alam films are Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Ee.Ma.Yau’, and Zakariya’s ‘Sudani from Nigeria’.

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar will be the chief guest at the function. MLA V.S. Sivakumar, the Kerala State Chalach-ithra Academy Chairman Kamal, Academy Vice-cha-irperson Beena Paul, Aca-demy secretary Mahesh Panju will also take part in the closing ceremony.
 

...
Tags: international film festival of kerala, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral: Zomato delivery boy eats customers’ food

After the incident, people started uploading pictures of half-eaten food received by them.
 

Chocolate repaves a German street!

The German newspaper Soester Anzeiger reported on Tuesday that a “small technical defect” involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister chocolate factory in Westoennen.
 

Here are 5 stunning places to celebrate a beautiful white Christmas

Here are five top destinations to step into a postcard-worthy white Christmas of your own. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman left with hole in buttock, nipples in wrong place after surgery goes wrong

She had gone public with intimate pictures of her 'plastic surgery from hell' to force legal action from the authorities - which is now announced. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman left brain dead after drinking a litre of soy sauce to cleanse her colon

She came across the soy sauce hoax online and thought it could cleanse her colon of toxins (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Panel moots artificial branch of Pampa river

Pampa river

Women wall: Ramesh Chennithala rejects ‘compliment’

Ramesh Chennithala

Graft in tax sops to Foreign Made Foreign Liquor: Opposition

Ramesh Chennithala

Alappad relay hunger stir against mining continues

Alappad grama panchayat in Karunagappally taluk is a narrow strip between the TS canal and the Arabian sea in coastal Kollam.

More mobile fish marts in Kollam

The mobile fish mart was introduced on December 1 to provide fish in the areas starting from Kundara, Elamballoor, Karikkode, Link Road, Collectorate junction and the Kollam beach.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham