Curtains down on 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), after a week of movie extravaganza, will conclude in the state capital on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the closing ceremony at Nisagandhi Auditorium at 6 pm. Minister for Law, Culture and Parliamentary Affairs A.K. Balan, who will preside over the function, will distribute media awards.

Following the ceremony, the winner of the award for the best film in International Competition will be screened at Nisa-gandhi. The K.R. Mohanan Endowment for the Best Debut Director from India, instituted by Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), has been incepted this year. Indian films incl-uding the ones in Intern-ational Competition will be eligible for the award.

Fourteen films from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, are in the International Competition of the fete. Of the four Indian films in the competition for the Golden Crow Pheasant, the Malay-alam films are Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Ee.Ma.Yau’, and Zakariya’s ‘Sudani from Nigeria’.

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar will be the chief guest at the function. MLA V.S. Sivakumar, the Kerala State Chalach-ithra Academy Chairman Kamal, Academy Vice-cha-irperson Beena Paul, Aca-demy secretary Mahesh Panju will also take part in the closing ceremony.

