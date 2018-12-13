search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress yet to name Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2018, 12:18 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to finalise the names of Chief Ministers.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: With the Congress poised to form governments in Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the race for Chief Ministers is on. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to finalise the names of Chief Ministers. 

The Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has authorised Mr Gandhi to name the Chief Minister. On Wednesday, the Congress with 114 seats, two short of the magic number, managed to seal Madhya Pradesh, with the support of BSP and the Samajwadi Party. With the support of its allies and one Independent candidate, Congress tally stood at 118. 

 

In this crucial state the race for chief ministership is between state unit chief Kamal Nath and senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Sources revealed that Mr Kamal Nath could be the party’s choice for the top post. 

In Rajasthan, the Congress with 99 seats, one short of simple majority, yet again crossed the halfway mark with the support one RLD and 6 BSP MLAs. 
While Sachin Pilot, the state unit chief, was being viewed as a strong contender for the post of chief minister, senior party leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Ghelot was leading the race.


In Chhattisgarh, while state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel has emerged as the front-runner, party MP Tamradhwaj Sahu could be the dark horse. The other party leader in the ring is T.S. Singhdeo.

The Congress received a boost in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati pledged her party’s support to it. 

Speaking early on Wednesday, the BSP chief said that it has decided to support the Congress. 

“Results show that people in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its anti people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives,” Ms Mayawati said. 

In Madhya Pradesh, three-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhhan tendered his resignation on Wednesday to governor Anandiben Patel, who then met a Congress delegation — led by Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia — at noon after party leaders staked claim to form the government. 

Talking about her party’s electoral triumphs, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi described the party’s good showing in these states as a victory over the BJP’s “negative politics”.  It was a “Congress victory over the BJP’s negative politics,” she said. 

For Chhattisgarh, the latest data showed the Congress got 43 per cent votes in this election, up from 40.3 per cent in the 2013 state polls and 38.37 per cent in the 2014 general elections. 

The party won only one out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In comparison, the BJP's loss has been wider with its vote share dipping from 41 per cent in 2013 to 33 per cent now. In 2014 general elections, the party had got nearly 49 per cent vote and 10 out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats.

...
Tags: bhupesh baghel, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 5 stunning places to celebrate a beautiful white Christmas

Here are five top destinations to step into a postcard-worthy white Christmas of your own. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman left with hole in buttock, nipples in wrong place after surgery goes wrong

She had gone public with intimate pictures of her 'plastic surgery from hell' to force legal action from the authorities - which is now announced. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman left brain dead after drinking a litre of soy sauce to cleanse her colon

She came across the soy sauce hoax online and thought it could cleanse her colon of toxins (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Brain dead woman’s heart lives on in another woman

She had undergone surgical interventions to improve the functioning of her heart but the problems culminated in the last two to three years and she was in need of a heart transplant.

Hyderabad High Court relief for Gothikoyas tribals at Khammam

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: Motor Vehicle Act on fire extinguishers ignored

This is often due to poor maintenance of the vehicle, say road safety experts.

Hyderabad Assembly constituencies: Crossing 14 seats remains a dream

The TRS contested in all 24 constituencies under the Greater Hyderabad limits, but was yet again confined to 14 seats.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS gearing up for panchayat elections

K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham