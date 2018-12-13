search on deccanchronicle.com
Ashok Gehlot to be Rajasthan CM, announcement shortly: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 13, 2018, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 3:00 pm IST
Ashok Gehlot looks set to return as chief minister of the western state for the third time.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a separate meeting with Sachin Pilot, prior to meeting Ashok Gehlot at his Delhi residence. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot appears to be emerging as the favourite for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, after party president Rahul Gandhi held hectic deliberations with senior leaders including him.

It is advantage Gehlot, sources to news agency PTI said, after he came out of Rahul Gandhi's residence.

 

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot is also a strong contender for the post. However, Gehlot looks set to return as chief minister of the western state for the third time.

Rahul Gandhi also held a separate meeting with Pilot, prior to meeting Gehlot.

Announcement on who will be the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is expected on Thursday evening in Jaipur, where new Congress lawmakers will meet to formally name their leader.

...
