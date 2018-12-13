search on deccanchronicle.com
Vision for non-Cong, non-BJP third front: KCR ahead of oath taking today

ANI
Published Dec 13, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 10:00 am IST
Only a couple of ministers will be sworn-in with Rao, while the rest will take their oaths five days later.
He also claimed that TRS is the first party to fulfil all the promises made in their manifesto. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao will take oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, December 13.

Only a couple of ministers will be sworn-in with Rao, while the rest will take their oaths five days later.

 

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the TRS Chief also made his national ambitions clear and gave a roadmap for a non-Congress, Non-BJP third front.

Replying to speculations of his enhanced role in the national politics and his vision for the same, KCR said, "At present no name has been decided for the national front. The national front with non-Congress and non-BJP will directly approach the people in the country. Both Congress and BJP have failed in the country. We need new economic development in the country."

"Rythu Bandhu scheme will be implemented in the whole country, after forming the third front. He also said that he is aware of all the budget details which are required to implement the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. There is no proper water system for farmers in the country," he said while sharing his vision for the national politics.

"The people of Telangana are positive towards TRS as the party has fought for the separation of state and the schemes that TRS has implemented in these years are unique," he added.

Asserting that child marriages have been stopped in the state by the Kalyana Laxmi Scheme, KCR also outlined the growth of the state and said, "Telangana has witnessed 29.90 per cent economic growth in this year. No other state has more economic growth than Telangana. By 2024 the Telangana state expenditure will be 10 Lakh Crores. Within one and a half year, Sitaram project will be finished completely and 70 per cent of Palamuru project will also be completed."

He also criticised the Congress for not doing enough on the employment front and said, "Congress party says that they are a national party but there will be different policies implemented in each and every state. How many government jobs are given to the unemployed by the Congress party in 60 years? Three lakhs people are working in government sectors and 30,000 lakhs are working in private sectors."

"Telangana has sufficient income and revenue in the state. There will be no need for collecting extra taxes. The TRS ministers who lost in the election will not be given a chance in the cabinet this time," KCR said.

He also affirmed that the TRS government will give houses to the journalists in the state.

KCR had sent his resignation to the governor on Wednesday.

...
Tags: trs, k chandrasekhar rao, telangana assembly elections, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




More From Current Affairs

Project to stop floods in Kochi airport soon, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan said the government would soon implement a project to prevent recurrence of such flooding. (Photo: File)

'Ram temple issue may not click for BJP in 2019': Sharad Pawar

The veteran politician was speaking to reporters after meeting scores of party workers who had gathered here to greet him on his 78th birthday. (Photo: File)

KCR's 'return gift' jibe: Chandrababu Naidu welcomes him to Andhra

Reacting to this, Naidu said in a democracy anyone could go anywhere and work. (Photo: File)

Salary delays causing 'stress', loan EMI default: Air India pilot body

'Stress jeopardises decision-making relevance and cognitive functioning which is fatal to flight safety,' the ICPA said in the letter.  (Representational Image)

On Sabarimala, Kerala HC asks police to remove barricades at key spots

A division bench of Justices Ramachandra Menon and N Anil Kumar said its earlier order that there should not be any protest in Sabarimala stands intact. (Photo: File)
