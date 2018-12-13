search on deccanchronicle.com
KCR's 'return gift' jibe: Chandrababu Naidu welcomes him to Andhra

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2018, 9:12 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 9:24 am IST
KCR's TRS registered a thumping victory in the Assembly polls drubbing the Congress-TDP led 'People's Front'.
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday welcomed TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to the state, a day after the latter said he would soon tour AP to "expose" the Telugu Desam Party chief.

Naidu said everyone had a right to go anywhere in a democracy.

 

Soon after his Telangana Rashtra Samithi registered a thumping victory in the Assembly polls drubbing the Congress-TDP led 'People's Front', the TRS chief hit out at Naidu for targeting him during the Telangana election campaign.

"He (Naidu) has come and worked in Telangana (poll campaign), so I too have to go to AP and do the same. If Naidu gives me a gift, should I not return it? Otherwise I will be called cultureless," KCR said on Tuesday.

"So, I have to return the gift to my friend Chandrababu Naidu and 100 per cent I will definitely give it and show what impact its going to play," KCR said.

The TRS chief said he would soon tour AP to "expose" Naidu.

"He (KCR) is talking about a return gift. One can go anywhere to impress people," the AP CM said at a students' meeting in Ongole.

Naidu said the TDP was established for the sake of Telugu people.

"Some may compromise here and there but I will work for the well-being of Telugus," he added.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, k chandrsekhar rao, trs, tdp, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




