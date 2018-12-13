search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

73 of 119 newly elected Telangana MLAs have criminal past: ADR

ANI
Published Dec 13, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Report said 47 sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves including attempt to murder, crime against women.
Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report comes just two days after the results of Telangana Assembly elections were declared. (Photo: File)
 Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report comes just two days after the results of Telangana Assembly elections were declared. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: As many as 73 out of 119 newly elected MLAs in Telangana have declared "criminal cases" against themselves, claims the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a watchdog.

"Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana Assembly elections as many as 73 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves, which is a five per cent increase as compared to 67 MLAs or 56 per cent in 2014 Assembly," said the ADR in a report released in Hyderabad on Thursday.

 

The report further revealed that around 40 per cent or 47 of the sitting MLAs of Telangana have also declared to have serious criminal cases against them including cases related to attempt to murder, crime against women and so on.

In 2014, under this category, Telangana Assembly had 46 MLAs or 39 per cent.

ADR, which was established in 1999 by a group of professors from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, aims at improving governance and strengthening democracy by continuous work in the area of electoral and political reforms. The organisation has been particular in highlighting corruption and criminalisation in the political process.

ADR report comes just two days after the results of Telangana Assembly elections were declared.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) scored a landslide victory by bagging as many as 88 seats while Rahul Gandhi led Congress party won 19 seats.

...
Tags: criminal cases, telangana mlas, association for democratic reforms (adr), telangana assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2019 auction: Date, timings, live streaming, telecast and all you need to know

Paceman Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. (Photo: PTI/BCCI)
 

Explained: The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

The handset doesn’t merely get a new suit — OnePlus has dressed it down right to its internals.
 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

The Fire TV Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.
 

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

Helio P90 brings a powerful AI engine and advanced camera features in an energy-efficient design.
 

Beware: Your digital identity on sale. Price - less than $50

Data stolen due to people’s lax security may have limited resale value, but can be put to many uses.
 

OnePlus announces 6T McLaren Edition on 5th Anniversary, for Rs 50,999

The device will go on sale starting 13 December exclusively at the new OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Goa govt cites Steve Jobs, says diagnosis of cancer not enough for Parrikar to resign

Manohar Parrikar has been ailing since mid-February. (Photo: PTI)

One dead after Delhi doctor hits 3 women with car

Doctor Ambuj Garg, who was driving the car, was nabbed while trying to flee the spot. (Representational Image)

KCR pursuing his ambitions like other regional parties: BJP

'The same parties (like the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party) are being moved by rival political formations in the hope of playing a decisive role in national politics', he said. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC seeks police response on anticipatory bail plea of Air India pilot

According to the police, Arvind Kathpalia operated a flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru without undergoing the mandatory pre-flight breath analyser test. (Photo: Facebook | Screengrab | @arvind.kathpalia)

No words exchanged as PM, Rahul attend Parliament event after polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were ma short distance from each other at a function in Parliament on Thursday but did not speak. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham