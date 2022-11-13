  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2022 Lankan fishing boats ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lankan fishing boats seized off Srikakulam coast

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 13, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2022, 12:57 am IST
The Sri Lankan boats were seized about 175 nautical miles from Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district as they were engaged in fishing in the Indian EEZ without valid licences and documents. (Representational Image/PTI)
 The Sri Lankan boats were seized about 175 nautical miles from Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district as they were engaged in fishing in the Indian EEZ without valid licences and documents. (Representational Image/PTI)

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Coast Guard ship Vigraha patrolling in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday apprehended two Sri Lankan fishing boats along with 11 crew fishing in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and escorted them to Kakinada for further investigation on Saturday.

The Sri Lankan boats were seized about 175 nautical miles from Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district as they were engaged in fishing in the Indian EEZ without valid licences and documents.

As per Maritime Zones India Act 1981, fishing and poaching by foreign vessels in Indian EEZ is an offence whereby the Sri Lankan fishing vessel violated the Act and United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Joint investigations are being carried out by marine police, fisheries department, Customs and intelligence bureau at Kakinada.

The fishing boats and crew will be handed over to marine fisheries department and marine police respectively for further proceedings, a release said.

...
Tags: indian coast guard, sri lankan fishermen, exclusive economic zone, kakinada coast
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Tuskers have killed 8 people so far (Representational image: Twitter)

Elephant tramples farmer to death in Manyam district

Shaikh Abdul Haque found that a penalty of Rs 1,035 was levied on him for illegal parking. (Photo by arrangement)

Citizens bemoan ‘illogical’ traffic rules enforcement

DSP Srinivasa Reddy booked a case against the accused under Pocso — Representational image/DC

School PRO booked for harassing nine-year-old girl

PM rules out privatisation of four coal blocks of SCCL (PTI Photo)

Modi’s Ramagundam visit was a strategic move ahead of SCCL elections



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi promises a tougher, punchier BJP in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Begumpet, Telangana (ANI)

Voting begins across 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur gets his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Mandi district. (PTI Photo)

TMC minister under fire for making controversial remarks on Prez, later apologises

Trinamool Congress minister Akhil Giri during the public rally (Twitter)

SC extends protection for 'Shivling' area at Gyanvapi premises

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (Image: PTI)

BJP doubled air connectivity in India, says Modi

PM Narendra Modi after inauguration of nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue near Bengaluru on Friday. (Image: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->