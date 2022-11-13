Heavy rains lash Nellore, Prakasam districts

Nellore city was badly hit, with low-lying areas and railway underpasses severely inundated, which halted traffic and affected commuters throughout the city. (Representational Image/DC)

TIRUPATI: South-coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday due to the development of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Parts of Nellore and Prakasam districts registered heavy rainfall (64.5 mm-124.4 mm), while coastal areas of Tirupati recorded rather heavy rainfall (35.6 mm-64.4 mm) during the day.

According to the official data, Nellore district recorded an average rainfall of 18.9 mm. Voletivaripalem mandal received the highest rainfall, of 120.4 mm, followed by Kandukur (107.6 mm), Lingasamudram (102.8 mm), Udayagiri (96.8 mm), Gudluru (93.2 mm) and Ulavapadu (86.2 mm).

Nellore city was badly hit, with low-lying areas and railway underpasses severely inundated, which halted traffic and affected commuters throughout the city. Clogged drains overflowed in Ummareddy Gunta, Balaji Nagar and Nawab Peta colonies, while residents of Janardhan Reddy Colony and Bhagat Singh Colony could not exit their homes.

The Somasila reservoir in the district was receiving a steady flow of nearly 16,000 cusecs of rainwater as of Sunday evening. Road connectivity to 20 villages under Kondapuram, Jaladanki and Kavali mandals was severely hit due to water overflow.

The coastal regions of Prakasam and Tirupati also received heavy rainfall. In Prakasam, Tangutur received the highest rainfall of 118 mm, followed by Zarugumalli (90.8 mm), Singarayakonda (84.6 mm), Pamur (66.6 mm) and Kothapatnam (60.2mm).

In Tirupati, Satyavedu recorded the highest rainfall, of 77.2 mm, followed by B.N. Kandriga (51.6 mm), Pichatur (50.2 mm) and Pellakur (48.6 mm).