Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

ANI
Published Nov 13, 2021, 7:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 7:16 pm IST
The government has taken the responsibility of taking care of the poor and marginalised people, said Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)
Azamgarh: Hinting that the name of Azamgarh could be renamed as Aryamgarh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that setting up of a state unUP CM said, "There should be no doubt that this university will truly turn 'Azamgarh into Aryamgarh'."

Addressing the event in Azamgarh, the home turf of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, "The government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has decided to provide free food, including wheat and rice, to all the 15 crore Antyodaya cardholders until Holi. The government has taken the responsibility of taking care of the poor and marginalised people."

 

Along with Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders were present during the foundation stone laying function of the university in Azamgarh.

Azamgarh is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held early next year.

...
