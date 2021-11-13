Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2021 Rainfall likely to l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rainfall likely to lash parts of TN today; CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 13, 2021, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 2:29 pm IST
On Saturday, the CM started his tour of the other districts early in the morning from Puducherry, after an overnight stay there
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo: Twitter/@mkstalin)
Cuddalore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-affected areas of Cuddalore district on Saturday and distributed relief materials to the needy people.

The chief minister reviewed waterlogging and agricultural areas in Kurinjipaadi area in Cudallore district.

 

Chief Minister M K Stalin hit the road to oversee the relief work for the sixth day in Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts on Friday when he stopped at a tea shop in Kilkottiyur where he interacted with the local people, enquiring about their problems, over a cuppa.

Stalin who inspected the operations to clear waterlogging and other work also spoke to conservancy workers at Kandigai and also Tambaram bus stand to understand their needs and issues.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will start his tour of the other districts early in the morning from Puducherry, after an overnight stay there.

 

The other places that he visited were Adhanur where the Adyar River originates, Mampakkam in Chengalpattu, Mudichur and so on. He distributed relief material to people in some places and also gave away free land patta to 33 families of the Irular tribe.

As many as 14 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state since last week, with the rain leaving a trail of destruction in several districts.

Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts within the next two hours, as per alert issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

 

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Stalin announced that free food will be distributed through Amma Canteens until the current spell of intense rain ends.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts on Saturday will likely witness thunderstorms with moderate rain.

On Friday, while speaking about the situation of incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the IMD senior Scientist RK Jenamani informed that the department has withdrawn a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in Chennai.

"We have withdrawn 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in Chennai. Rains are expected in Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh. A new system is expected to develop over the south Andaman sea on November 13 and 14, we are monitoring it," Jenamani said.

 

Tags: tamil nadu, tamil nadu rains, cm stalin, flood relief
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


