Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2021 Punjab announces Rs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 held in Delhi for R-Day tractor rally

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2021, 11:19 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 11:19 am IST
Farmers had taken out a tractor march on January 26 in Delhi to highlight their demands of repeal of agri laws and a legal guarantee of MSP
Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the farm laws. (AP)
 Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the farm laws. (AP)

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to give Rs 2 lakh as compensation to 83 people who were arrested by the Delhi Police after a tractor march against the Centre's farm laws turned violent on the Republic Day this year.

The farmers had taken out a tractor march on January 26 in the national capital to highlight their two principal demands of a repeal of three new agri laws and a legal guarantee of minimum support prices.

 

However, the march took a violent turn as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

"Reiterating My Govt's stand to support the ongoing #FarmersProtest against three black farm laws, We have decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out a tractor rally in the national capital on 26th January, 2021," Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said in a tweet on Friday.

 

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

 

...
Tags: republic day violence farmers, r-day tractor rally
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

After delivery of vaccines at Haragadde, the drone returned to Chandapura PHC, NAL said adding, the entire mission has covered distance of about 14 km in 20 minutes including delivery of vaccines. (Representational Photo:AFP)

NAL's drone delivers COVID-19 vaccine in remote Karnataka village

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo: Twitter/@mkstalin)

Rainfall likely to lash parts of TN today; CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas

Supreme Court (PTI)

It is an emergency situation: SC on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, suggets lockdown

In view of the cloudy conditions, the day temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius. (DC Image)

IMD: Light rains across districts in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh's message to IAF and military: 'Enhance jointness'

Mr Singh said the IAF will play a crucial role in all future conflicts and it needs to harness the capabilities and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, big data handling and machine learning. (PTI)

Children exempted from COVID-19 testing for international arrivals in India

According to the existing guidelines, if travellers are fully vaccinated and coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine. (PTI)

Nearly 80 pc of India's eligible population administered first dose of COVID vaccine

In several states, 100 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine. (AFP file image)

Amit Shah likely to chair Southern Zonal Council meet on November 14 in Tirupati

Amit Shah will preside over the much-awaited conclave of dignitaries of southern states. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI dips to 'severe category'

In Delhi's Lodhi Road area AQI was reported at 476, at IIT Delhi area AQI was at 479 and in the Delhi university's north campus area AQI was at 578 today. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->