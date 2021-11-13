Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2021 Odisha, Andhra Prade ...
Odisha, Andhra Pradesh to experience heavy rainfall next week: Met office

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2021, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 3:43 pm IST
Coastal Andhra Pradesh will very likely receive moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places
Then, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday, according to the bulletin. (Representational image/DC)
Bhubaneswar: Parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh may receive torrential rain next week as a fresh low pressure area (Lopar) formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast on Saturday, which may further intensify into a deep depression, the Met office said.

The weather system, which took shape around 8.30 am, is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

 

Then, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday, according to the bulletin.

The Met has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Monday.

It issued a yellow warning of downpour in Ganjam and Gajapati in south-coastal Odisha on Wednesday. Coastal Andhra Pradesh will very likely receive moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Squall with wind speed gusting up to 65 kmph likely to commence along the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts from Wednesday.

 

The Met has advised the fisherfolk not to venture into the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal till Monday as sea conditions will be rough to very rough. They have been told to keep off of the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.

...
