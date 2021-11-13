Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2021 Nearly 80 pc of Indi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nearly 80 pc of India's eligible population administered first dose of COVID vaccine

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2021, 9:52 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 9:52 am IST
The government recently launched 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose
In several states, 100 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine. (AFP file image)
 In several states, 100 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine. (AFP file image)

New Delhi: Nearly 80 per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 per cent has been fully vaccinated, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

During an interactive webinar on the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said that under the campaign, by November 30, the government wants the first dose coverage of COVID-19 vaccination in the country to reach at least 90 per cent.

 

"Also maximum of the people who are overdue for their second dose should also take the second dose by then," Agnani said.

The government recently launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and those whose second dose is overdue.

"Going by India's current vaccination pace we can claim with confidence that the world's largest adult vaccination programme is well on track since its launch on January 16.

"To date, nearly 80 per cent of the eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose, while 38 per cent has been fully vaccinated," he stated.

 

In several states, 100 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine. He expressed confidence that with India's current vaccine delivery capacity, the entire adult population will soon be covered.

The Union Health Ministry has also written to several states and union territories asking them to prioritise administering the second dose to beneficiaries who have not got themselves jabbed even after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two doses, official sources said.

Noting that more than 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday urged the health ministers of states and UTs to ensure that the entire adult population is covered with the first dose during the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign and those who are due for the second dose are motivated to take it.

 

On Friday, the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign got underway in the national capital.

According to a poster issued by the Delhi government, the drive will be carried out from November 12-27.

...
Tags: covid vaccination india, covid vaccination drive, har ghar dastak, first dose of covid-19 vaccine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 13 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In Delhi's Lodhi Road area AQI was reported at 476, at IIT Delhi area AQI was at 479 and in the Delhi university's north campus area AQI was at 578 today. (ANI)

Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI dips to 'severe category'

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Rahul: Is Hinduism about beating Sikhs, Muslims: No, Hindutva is

People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Rain weakens, heavy damage in Chittoor and coastal areas of Nellore

Perni Nani, Andhra Pradesh transport minister. (Photo:Facebook)

AP minister Perni Nani mocks KCR for his Modi fear



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh's message to IAF and military: 'Enhance jointness'

Mr Singh said the IAF will play a crucial role in all future conflicts and it needs to harness the capabilities and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, big data handling and machine learning. (PTI)

Children exempted from COVID-19 testing for international arrivals in India

According to the existing guidelines, if travellers are fully vaccinated and coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine. (PTI)

Amit Shah likely to chair Southern Zonal Council meet on November 14 in Tirupati

Amit Shah will preside over the much-awaited conclave of dignitaries of southern states. (Photo: PTI/File)

Complaints filed against Salman Khurshid for allegedly defaming Hinduism in his book

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri, arrest her: Nawab Malik

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->