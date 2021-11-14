Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2021 KCR to skip SZC meet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR to skip SZC meeting; deputes home minister, chief secretary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 14, 2021, 3:49 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2021, 6:57 am IST
Party sources said the Chief Minister decided to skip both the meetings convened by the Centre on Sunday and Monday
Rao directed the Telangana state delegation to present the state’s arguments effectively in the meeting. (DC Image)
 Rao directed the Telangana state delegation to present the state’s arguments effectively in the meeting. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao deputed home minister Mahmood Ali and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on his behalf to attend the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting in Tirupati on Sunday being chaired by union home minister Amit Shah.

Chief Ministers of Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are the member states and Lieutenant Governors of Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, who are special invitees, have been invited to the meeting to discuss and resolve a broad range of issues, including boundary disputes, security, and infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water and power etc among member states.

 

The Chief Minister also deputed finance minister T. Harish Rao to take part in the meeting convened by union finance minister Nirmala Sithraman with Chief Ministers and finance ministers of states on Monday in virtual mode to discuss measures to attract private investments to boost the economy.

Party sources said the Chief Minister decided to skip both the meetings convened by the Centre on Sunday and Monday.

The Southern Zonal Council meeting was supposed to be held on March 4 this year but was eventually postponed due to Covid second wave. Besides around 100 senior officials including chief secretaries, government advisors and heads of various departments were also invited to the meeting. The Centre holds these meetings once in two years. The meeting could not be held in 2020 due to Covid pandemic.

 

After Rao became Telangana state Chief Minister in 2014, two such meetings were held in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016 and Bengaluru in 2018 which were chaired by then Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

Rao skipped both the meetings. In 2016, he deputed then home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy on his behalf while in 2018 he deputed none as he was busy with Assembly elections.

With Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S .Jagan Mohan Reddy deciding to raise the long-pending AP bifurcation-related issues and the Krishna water dispute with Telangana state in the meeting, Rao directed the Telangana state delegation to present the state’s arguments effectively in the meeting.

 

Jagan announced to raise the issue of Telangana owing arrears of Rs 6,300 crore to AP Discoms, Telangana State  Civil Supplies Corporation arrears to AP, Telangana freezing fixed deposits lying in banks and also bifurcation of assets pertaining to common institutions in Hyderabad listed under Schedule IX, X of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

However, Telangana state has been denying owing any arrears to AP and also opposing the division of assets in Hyderabad. Jagan also announced to raise the demand of bringing Jurala dam in Telangana under the control of KRMB, which is being opposed by Telangana.

 

The Telangana delegation gathered all the documents and proofs to be presented in the meeting to counter AP's claims on TS government owing arrears to AP.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, southern zonal council (szc) meeting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The solicitor general was grilled by the court when he told the judges about the bio decomposer machine developed by Indian Council for Agricultural Research, popularly known as Pusa Institute. (PTI)

Supreme Court tells Centre: Take emergency steps to curb Delhi pollution

There will be rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, according to Hyderabad IMD director Nagarathna. (DC Image)

Moderate rains likely in next two days in TS

Recently, the YSRC has won 86 percent MPTC, 98 percent ZPTC and 82.80 per cent seats in municipal and corporation elections. Representational Image (AP)

YSRC set for absolute majority in AP Legislative Council

News

Tech-savvy ‘Maoist’ killed in freak blast months back



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Colonel, wife, son, 4 jawans killed in terror ambush in Manipur

In this photo is seen Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his wife. Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and son, were killed in an ambush by militants at Sehkan village in Manipur's Churachandpur district, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Supreme Court tells Centre: Take emergency steps to curb Delhi pollution

The solicitor general was grilled by the court when he told the judges about the bio decomposer machine developed by Indian Council for Agricultural Research, popularly known as Pusa Institute. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Centre allows Telangana to borrow more, not Andhra Pradesh

A state needs to achieve at least 15 per cent of the target by first quarter, 45 per cent by the second quarter, 70 per cent by the third quarter and the remaining balance by March 2022. (Twitter)

Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri, arrest her: Nawab Malik

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->