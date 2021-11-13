Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2021 India requests UAE t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India requests UAE to remove requirement for airport RTPCR test

ANI
Published Nov 13, 2021, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 7:04 pm IST
S Jaishankar also said that in India, Covid and economic recoveries are taking place and the year has been good for the trade
The high cost of the RTPCR test at the airport is also an issue often raised by passengers travelling to the UAE, Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor told reporters. (PTI Photo)
 The high cost of the RTPCR test at the airport is also an issue often raised by passengers travelling to the UAE, Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor told reporters. (PTI Photo)

Dubai: India has requested the UAE to remove the RTPCR test requirement at the airport as, according to present rules, passengers travelling to the UAE have to arrive six hours before at the airport to get their RTPCR test done.

India said that UAE is in talks with its health authorities on the issue.

 

The high cost of the RTPCR test at the airport is also an issue often raised by passengers travelling to the UAE, Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor told reporters.

"We have formally taken it up with the UAE government. We have told them given the level of vaccination in India, given the low level of COVID-19 cases now and the fact that these vaccines are recognised now, we have suggested that they should try and remove this RTPCR requirement at the airport. We think it is in keeping with the situation. They promised to take it up with national NCEMA (National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority), the national health authority which will take the final call on this matter. So we are hopeful that there will be serious consideration about this."

 

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar reached Dubai this morning to attend the Bani Yas Forum. He visited the India pavilion at the Dubai Expo. He indicated that scheduled flights in full strength between India and UAE may begin.

EAM Jaishankar said, "I would say in terms of airlines issue part of it was people are very careful, the bubble arrangements, you know scheduled flights have been not operating for some time, so we are moving towards the resumption of scheduled flights. That is the call that civil aviation ministry will take. What I can tell you from my perspective is that the move towards the resumption of scheduled flights is progressing."

 

He further said, "Today we have 97 countries which fall in category 'A' list. To my mind that itself is a step towards normalcy. Obviously that had to happen before the airline expanded. Airline policy cannot be taken for one destination or one event. I know civil aviation ministry is now looking at now as travel is easing up vaccinated people can move and there is understanding to make the move."

S Jaishankar also said that in India, Covid and economic recoveries are taking place and the year has been good for the trade. He said that there is optimism on the street and it is not just pent up growth but it is continuing.

 

...
Tags: dubai, uae, covid-19 cases, rtpcr test
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai


Latest From Nation

26 naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. (AFP file photo)

26 naxals killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

CM Bommai meets Yediyurappa, BJP state chief Kateel as Bitcoin scam casts shadow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Then, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday, according to the bulletin. (Representational image/DC)

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh to experience heavy rainfall next week: Met office



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nearly 80 pc of India's eligible population administered first dose of COVID vaccine

In several states, 100 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine. (AFP file image)

Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI dips to 'severe category'

In Delhi's Lodhi Road area AQI was reported at 476, at IIT Delhi area AQI was at 479 and in the Delhi university's north campus area AQI was at 578 today. (ANI)

Heavy rains lash Kerala; 'Orange Alert' for six districts

Thunderstorm coupled with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till November 16, an IMD statement said. (Phot by arrangement)

Smog tightens grip on Delhi-NCR, visibility at IGI Airport low

Safdarjung Tomb is seen amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Centre allows Telangana to borrow more, not Andhra Pradesh

A state needs to achieve at least 15 per cent of the target by first quarter, 45 per cent by the second quarter, 70 per cent by the third quarter and the remaining balance by March 2022. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->