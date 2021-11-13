IMD: Light rains across districts in Telangana

In view of the cloudy conditions, the day temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to witness light rainfall in the next 24-48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, said Hyderabad IMD Director, Nagarathna.

Generally, cloudy sky conditions are likely in Hyderabad and its adjoining districts with the minimum temperature throughout the state expected to be around three to four degrees Celsius above the normal conditions in the next 2-3 days, added Nagarathna.

Across north Telangana districts, the temperature could be around 20 degrees Celsius while in Hyderabad, it will be in the 20 to 22 degrees Celsius range late in the nights. In view of the cloudy conditions, the day temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow warning in 14 districts of Telangana. These districts will receive heavy to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next 48 hours. The districts include Mahboobnagar, Joglamaba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagar Kurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudam, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Narayanpet, Medak and Vikarabad.