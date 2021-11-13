Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2021 IMD: Light rains acr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD: Light rains across districts in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 13, 2021, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 12:37 pm IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow warning in 14 districts of Telangana
In view of the cloudy conditions, the day temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius. (DC Image)
 In view of the cloudy conditions, the day temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to witness light rainfall in the next 24-48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, said Hyderabad IMD Director, Nagarathna.

Generally, cloudy sky conditions are likely in Hyderabad and its adjoining districts with the minimum temperature throughout the state expected to be around three to four degrees Celsius above the normal conditions in the next 2-3 days, added Nagarathna.

 

Across north Telangana districts, the temperature could be around 20 degrees Celsius while in Hyderabad, it will be in the 20 to 22 degrees Celsius range late in the nights. In view of the cloudy conditions, the day temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow warning in 14 districts of Telangana. These districts will receive heavy to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next 48 hours. The districts include Mahboobnagar, Joglamaba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagar Kurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudam, Mulugu,  Bhupalpally, Warangal, Narayanpet, Medak and Vikarabad.

 

...
Tags: yellow alert, telangana rains, hyderabad rain, telangana districts
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

After delivery of vaccines at Haragadde, the drone returned to Chandapura PHC, NAL said adding, the entire mission has covered distance of about 14 km in 20 minutes including delivery of vaccines. (Representational Photo:AFP)

NAL's drone delivers COVID-19 vaccine in remote Karnataka village

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo: Twitter/@mkstalin)

Rainfall likely to lash parts of TN today; CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas

Supreme Court (PTI)

It is an emergency situation: SC on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, suggets lockdown

The government on Friday announced an extension of 15 days for the deadline to pay the electricity bills for low tension consumers. (Representational image)

Tamil Nadu Govt extends deadline for electricity bill payment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nearly 80 pc of India's eligible population administered first dose of COVID vaccine

In several states, 100 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine. (AFP file image)

Punjab announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 held in Delhi for R-Day tractor rally

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the farm laws. (AP)

Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI dips to 'severe category'

In Delhi's Lodhi Road area AQI was reported at 476, at IIT Delhi area AQI was at 479 and in the Delhi university's north campus area AQI was at 578 today. (ANI)

Heavy rains lash Kerala; 'Orange Alert' for six districts

Thunderstorm coupled with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till November 16, an IMD statement said. (Phot by arrangement)

Rajnath Singh's message to IAF and military: 'Enhance jointness'

Mr Singh said the IAF will play a crucial role in all future conflicts and it needs to harness the capabilities and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, big data handling and machine learning. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->