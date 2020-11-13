The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2020 8 Pakistani soldiers ...
Nation, Current Affairs

8 Pakistani soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates against LoC ceasefire violation

ANI
Published Nov 13, 2020, 6:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2020, 6:56 pm IST
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam
Children undergo treatment after an alleged unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district, in Poonch district, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI
 Children undergo treatment after an alleged unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district, in Poonch district, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI

Srinagar: At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes," Indian Army sources said.

 

"10-12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed," the sources added.

Earlier, three Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighboring country.

Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources informed.

Meanwhile, three civilians were killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

 

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads, officials said.

...
Tags: pakistan army, pakistan soldier, pak ceasefire violation, loc ceasefire violation


Latest From Nation

People buy firecrackers at a shop ahead of the 'Diwali' festival, in Vijayawada (PTI)

Telangana govt imposes ban on sale and use of firecrackers following HC directions

CPIM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down as CPM Kerala state secretary

In the first phase, the Andhra Pradesh government released a financial assistance worth Rs 18,750 each to 21,00,189 beneficiaries, which comes to a total of Rs 3,937.90 crore.

YSR Cheyutha: 2.72 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 510 crore

The family members of the journalist, Suraj Pande, have also alleged that he was killed and his body thrown on the railway track in Sadar Kotwali area Thursday evening.

Journalist found dead on railway track in UP's Unnao, FIR against police officer



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Final, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 60 Final, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (via AP)

China's Global Times calls media reports of 'border disengagement plan' inaccurate

Representational image

PM Modi unveils life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in Left citadel JNU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering after virtually unveiling the statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami

Indian, Chinese armies call 8th round of military talks candid and constructive

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham