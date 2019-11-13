Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2019 'Were you jaile ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Were you jailed because of my marriages': Pawan Kalyan hits back at Andhra CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 13, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Reddy had hit out at VP, TDP chief, and Pawan Kalyan for criticising govt's decision to convert all govt schools into English medium.
Kalyan wanted to know if the Andhra CM was jailed because of his marriages. He was referring to Reddy’s imprisonment in connection with the alleged illegal assets case. (Photo: File)
 Kalyan wanted to know if the Andhra CM was jailed because of his marriages. He was referring to Reddy’s imprisonment in connection with the alleged illegal assets case. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hit back at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for making a personal attack on him and asked him what problem he had due to his three marriages, reported News18.

Kalyan wanted to know if the Andhra CM was jailed because of his marriages. He was referring to Reddy’s imprisonment in connection with the alleged illegal assets case.

 

According to IANS report, the remark by Kalyan came a day after Reddy referred to the latter’s three marriages while slamming critics of his decision to introduce English as the medium in all government schools.

On Monday, addressing the National Education Day celebrations, Reddy had hit out at Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for criticising his government's decision to convert all government-run schools into English medium schools.

Reddy asked: "Sir, actor Pawan Kalyan. You have three wives, four-five children. What is the medium of instruction of the schools they are studying in?"

Pawan Kalyan said it was unfortunate that Reddy was resorting to personal attacks for questioning the government. "You are repeatedly saying I married three women. What problem you have with my marriages. Is it because of my marriages you were in jail for two years," he asked the Chief Minister.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pawan kalyan, jagan mohan reddy, jana sena, ysr congress, english medium
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to contest bypolls

The lawyer said another petition challenging the imposition of President's rule in the state was being readied but were non-committal when the fresh petition will be filed. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena not to mention plea challenging Maha Guv's refusal to give it more time

Shiv Sena has further criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not providing them enough time to prove majority. (Photo: File)

Why blame us? BJP should have kept its (CM) promise: Shiv Sena

Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and Singapore Amaravati Investments Holdings (SAIH) had formed a joint venture called Amaravati Development Partners to develop a startup area of 6.84 sq km in Amaravati capital region when the earlier Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government was in power. (Photo: File)

Andhra government scraps Amaravati city deal with Singapore companies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra government scraps Amaravati city deal with Singapore companies

Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and Singapore Amaravati Investments Holdings (SAIH) had formed a joint venture called Amaravati Development Partners to develop a startup area of 6.84 sq km in Amaravati capital region when the earlier Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government was in power. (Photo: File)

Like Ayodhya, go by SC verdict on Sabarimala: Kerala Devaswom Minister to BJP

The shrine had witnessed protests by devotees and right outfits against the LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict in 2018 allowing all women, including those in the menstruating age, to offer prayers at the hill shrine. (Photo: File)

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone today

According to the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) read 425 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 360 at 4 pm on Monday. (Photo: File)

SC's verdict on K'taka MLAs, bringing CJI office under RTI Act today

The court will also give its verdict in two important cases: disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, and the constitutional validity of the Finance Act, 2017. (Photo: File)

Illegal occupation: Madras high court pulls up officials for not taking action

Madras high court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham