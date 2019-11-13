'Were you jailed because of my marriages': Pawan Kalyan hits back at Andhra CM

Kalyan wanted to know if the Andhra CM was jailed because of his marriages. He was referring to Reddy’s imprisonment in connection with the alleged illegal assets case. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hit back at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for making a personal attack on him and asked him what problem he had due to his three marriages, reported News18.

Kalyan wanted to know if the Andhra CM was jailed because of his marriages. He was referring to Reddy’s imprisonment in connection with the alleged illegal assets case.

According to IANS report, the remark by Kalyan came a day after Reddy referred to the latter’s three marriages while slamming critics of his decision to introduce English as the medium in all government schools.

On Monday, addressing the National Education Day celebrations, Reddy had hit out at Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for criticising his government's decision to convert all government-run schools into English medium schools.

Reddy asked: "Sir, actor Pawan Kalyan. You have three wives, four-five children. What is the medium of instruction of the schools they are studying in?"

Pawan Kalyan said it was unfortunate that Reddy was resorting to personal attacks for questioning the government. "You are repeatedly saying I married three women. What problem you have with my marriages. Is it because of my marriages you were in jail for two years," he asked the Chief Minister.

