Warrant against Shashi Tharoor for comment on Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 13, 2019, 2:16 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 2:16 am IST
In October last year, Shashi Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Modi to “a scorpion sitting on a Shivling”.
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for not appearing in a criminal defamation complaint against him over his alleged ‘scorpion on Shivling’ remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Naveen Kumar Kashyap on Monday issued the warrant against the Congress leader for November 27, noting that neither Shashi Tharoor nor his counsel appeared before the court. The magistrate also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the complainant, Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, who was also did not appear before the court. However, Babbar was represented by a junior counsel.

 

“Neither complainant nor his main counsel is present. An exemption application is moved on behalf of the complainant. The same is vague in nature. It is stated in the application that he is in personal difficulty but what is such ‘difficulty’ is not explained at all in the application,” the court said.

“Still, taking a lenient view, instead of dismissing the present complaint for reasons of non-­appearance of complainant, he is burdened with a cost of `500 to be deposited with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Central District, Tis Hazari Court,” it added.

The court also referred to the non-appearance of Mr Tharoor and his counsel. It said it was taking a “lenient view” and issuing bailable warrants against the accused with a sum of `5,000 and notice to his surety for November 27, 2019.

“The process should be issued within one week,” it said.

The court was hearing a criminal complaint filed against Mr Tharoor by Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader’s statement.

In October last year, Shashi Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

