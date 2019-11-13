Telangana, Andhra Pradesh dither on conferred IPS

According to the officials of the two police departments, there were 458 DSP-level officers at the time of the bifurcation, many of them were promoted as additional SPs and yet others have retired.

Hyderabad: Officers of the rank of superintendent of police and additional police superintendent in the Telugu states have been deprived of selection under the conferred IPS quota due to the delay of division of the state cadre police officers in both states.

Though five-and-a-half six years have elapsed since the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana state, officers of both states have failed solve the issue, despite their meeting four times.

Telangana senior police officers are saying that it was the AP government which was to settle the issue but despite their repeated requests, AP authorities are not taking initiative to resolve the issue.

According to the officials of the two police departments, there were 458 DSP-level officers at the time of the bifurcation, many of them were promoted as additional SPs and yet others have retired.

The committee headed by former IAS officer C.R. Kamalnathan, which was to frame guidelines for the allocation of state services personnel, had made tentative allocations of DSPs in both states, in accordance with the provisions under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Though the Group I officers of other departments, eligible to have IAS status conferred upon them, got the status, police officers of the Group 1 still struggling for their right to get the status of IPS officers conferred upon them.

The service rules say that the officers who have served as DSPs for seven years and without adverse remarks are eligible for IPS status.

According to the union home ministry, 34 confirmed IPS posts were vacant in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The union home ministry said that it could not receive proposals from both governments with regard to conferring the IPS status on the police officers of Group 1.