Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2019 Telangana, Andhra Pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh dither on conferred IPS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Nov 13, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 1:19 am IST
34 confirmed IPS posts vacant in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to Centre.
According to the officials of the two police departments, there were 458 DSP-level officers at the time of the bifurcation, many of them were promoted as additional SPs and yet others have retired.
 According to the officials of the two police departments, there were 458 DSP-level officers at the time of the bifurcation, many of them were promoted as additional SPs and yet others have retired.

Hyderabad: Officers of the rank of superintendent of police and additional police superintendent in the Telugu states have been deprived of selection under the conferred IPS quota due to the delay of division of the state cadre police officers in both states.

Though five-and-a-half six years have elapsed since the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana state, officers of both states have failed solve the issue, despite their meeting four times.

 

Telangana senior police officers are saying that it was the AP government which was to settle the issue but despite their repeated requests, AP authorities are not taking initiative to resolve the issue.

According to the officials of the two police departments, there were 458 DSP-level officers at the time of the bifurcation, many of them were promoted as additional SPs and yet others have retired.

The committee headed by former IAS officer C.R. Kamalnathan, which was to frame guidelines for the allocation of state services personnel, had made tentative allocations of  DSPs in both states, in accordance with the provisions under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Though the Group I officers of other departments, eligible to have IAS status conferred upon them, got the status, police officers of the Group 1 still struggling for their right to get the status of IPS officers conferred upon them.

The service rules say that the officers who have served as DSPs for seven years and without adverse remarks are eligible for IPS status.

According to the union home ministry, 34 confirmed IPS posts were vacant in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The union home ministry said that it could not receive proposals from both governments with regard to conferring the IPS status on the police officers of Group 1.

...
Tags: telugu states, ips officers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

DMK president M K Stalin

Allies reaffirm ties with DMK for local body polls

The plan is to conduct the feasibility study in the 4.5 km str-etch from Karyavattom towards Technopark.

Centre consultancy firm to study Technopark metro

Madras high court.

Illegal occupation: Madras high court pulls up officials for not taking action

Shashi Tharoor

Warrant against Shashi Tharoor for comment on Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: 8-year-old girl’s body found in gunny bag

Police sources said that the girl had gone to Prakash’s house to see TV and saw her mother in a compromising position with him. While her mother ran off, Prakash caught the girl and raped her and killed her. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Cops nab train robbery gang member

The gang comprises nine persons, six of whom have already been arrested by Secunderabad GRP, while Pune GRP nabbed one.

Ashwatham Reddy welcomes Telangana High Court order on RTC

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Maoists couple arrested

Narla Ravi Sharma, 54, and his wife Bellapu Anuradha, 56, were arrested by the cops.

Hyderabad: 3 drown after going for ablution in canal

Four youngsters who knew swimming went into the water while their three friends K. Nikhil, 19, K. Prashant, 20, and P. Varaprasad, 18, who did not know how to swim, followed them.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham