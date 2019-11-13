Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2019 Siddaramaiah deprive ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Siddaramaiah deprived of office, car as Oppn leader in Karnataka: sources

ANI
Published Nov 13, 2019, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 12:00 pm IST
Sources said Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Speaker Kageri one month ago requesting him for the allotment of these facilities.
Sidharamaiah is the legislative party leader of Congress and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)
 Sidharamaiah is the legislative party leader of Congress and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Even after writing a letter to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri a month ago, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has not received the facilities that need to be given to him including a car, office and office staff, sources said.

As per protocol, the opposition legislative party leader must be given these facilities.

 

Sources said Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Kageri one month ago requesting him for the allotment of these facilities. But he has not received any reply yet.

Sidharamaiah is the legislative party leader of Congress and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly.

Siddaramaiah is currently using his own car, sources added.    

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: vishweshwar hegde kageri, siddaramaiah, congress, karnataka assembly
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Responding to a question whether disqualified MLAs would get BJP tickets, Yediyurappa said,

SC verdict against 'conspiracy' of then Speaker and Siddaramaiah: Yediyurappa

'On the 550th Prakash Parv, Kartarpur Corridor was opened. The same thing would be done for Nankana Sahib so that more people can go there,' Sirsa said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Hope doors will be opened for Nankana Sahib,' Sirsa after Kartarpur inaugration

The Supreme Court on Thursday will announce verdict on review petitions against its orders in two important cases - entry of women into Sabarimala temple and the Rafale deal. (Photo: File)

SC to deliver verdict on Sabarimala, Rafale review petitions tomorrow

The anti-defection law was inserted in the Constitution in 1985 by the 52nd Amendment Act with the intention of curbing horsetrading in Assemblies and Parliament. (Photo: File | Representational)

K'taka: What SC verdict means for anti-defection law, BSY govt, 'rebel' MLAs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's first wedding anniversary plan revealed; find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to contest bypolls

(Photo: File)

Shiv Sena not to mention plea challenging Maha Guv's refusal to give it more time

The lawyer said another petition challenging the imposition of President's rule in the state was being readied but were non-committal when the fresh petition will be filed. (Photo: File)

Why blame us? BJP should have kept its (CM) promise: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena has further criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not providing them enough time to prove majority. (Photo: File)

'Were you jailed because of my marriages': Pawan Kalyan hits back at Andhra CM

Kalyan wanted to know if the Andhra CM was jailed because of his marriages. He was referring to Reddy’s imprisonment in connection with the alleged illegal assets case. (Photo: File)

Andhra government scraps Amaravati city deal with Singapore companies

Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and Singapore Amaravati Investments Holdings (SAIH) had formed a joint venture called Amaravati Development Partners to develop a startup area of 6.84 sq km in Amaravati capital region when the earlier Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government was in power. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham