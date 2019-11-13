Siddaramaiah deprived of office, car as Oppn leader in Karnataka: sources

Sidharamaiah is the legislative party leader of Congress and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Even after writing a letter to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri a month ago, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has not received the facilities that need to be given to him including a car, office and office staff, sources said.

As per protocol, the opposition legislative party leader must be given these facilities.

Sources said Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Kageri one month ago requesting him for the allotment of these facilities. But he has not received any reply yet.

Sidharamaiah is the legislative party leader of Congress and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly.

Siddaramaiah is currently using his own car, sources added.

