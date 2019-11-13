Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2019 SC directs Centre to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC directs Centre to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to combat air pollution

ANI
Published Nov 13, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 2:51 pm IST
The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi directed the Centre to submit the report on the matter by December 3.
Not only that, but a dip in temperature along with low wind speed also tends to trap air pollutants closer to the ground. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the central government to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find solutions to combat air pollution in Northern India including Delhi-NCR.

The Centre told the apex court that it is exploring the technology and is looking at methods using which Japan has tackled the pollution crisis by.

 

The bench took suo moto cognizance of the issue.

During winter season each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Not only that, but a dip in temperature along with low wind speed also tends to trap air pollutants closer to the ground.

 

