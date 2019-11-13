Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2019 Like Ayodhya, go by ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Like Ayodhya, go by SC verdict on Sabarimala: Kerala Devaswom Minister to BJP

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 8:53 am IST
BJP's Rajagopal had sought a reply from the minister on the arrangements made at the hilltop shrine ahead of the annual pilgrimage season.
The shrine had witnessed protests by devotees and right outfits against the LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict in 2018 allowing all women, including those in the menstruating age, to offer prayers at the hill shrine. (Photo: File)
 The shrine had witnessed protests by devotees and right outfits against the LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict in 2018 allowing all women, including those in the menstruating age, to offer prayers at the hill shrine. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday asked the BJP, which has welcomed the recent Supreme Court order on Ayodhya, to also respect the apex court verdict on Sabarimala permitting women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Surendran, who was replying to a question posed by the lone BJP legislator O Rajagopal, also asked the saffron party not to encourage "goons and anti-socials" to go to Sabarimala. Rajagopal had sought a reply from the minister on the arrangements made at the hilltop shrine ahead of the annual pilgrimage season.

 

The BJP member alleged that the number of devotees to the shrine came down last year and wondered why the Left government supported the entry of "atheist, Left activists" and others into the temple.

Countering it, Surendran said, "Please don't encourage anti-socials and goons to go to Sabarimala like last time", an apparent reference to violence during the protest against entry of young women.

"Society expects more from a personality like you (Rajagopal). Now, the Ayodhya case verdict has come, your party has welcomed it with open arms. Hope the same attitude will be there with respect to the Sabarimala issue," Surendran said.

The minister said facilities have been arranged for keeping the sacred offerings of around 6,500 devotees while a total of 1,161 toilets, 160 bathrooms and 150 urinals had been set up. "Five emergency medical centres have also been readied. Three incinerators and 600 waste bins are also there," he told the House.

The shrine had witnessed protests by devotees and right outfits against the LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict in 2018 allowing all women, including those in the menstruating age, to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

The court had lifted the traditional ban on women in the 10-50 age group from entering the temple.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sabarimala, supreme court, ayodhya verdict, kadakampally surendran, lord ayyappa
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

According to the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) read 425 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 360 at 4 pm on Monday. (Photo: File)

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone today

The court will also give its verdict in two important cases: disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, and the constitutional validity of the Finance Act, 2017. (Photo: File)

SC's verdict on K'taka MLAs, bringing CJI office under RTI Act today

Fathima Latheef, 19, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room on IIT Madras campus on Saturday.

Kollam: Family for probe into IIT suicide

A lookout notice will likely be issued to prevent him go abroad, a source said. (Representational image)

Kochi: Crime Branch soon to arrest Maradu builder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone today

According to the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) read 425 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 360 at 4 pm on Monday. (Photo: File)

SC's verdict on K'taka MLAs, bringing CJI office under RTI Act today

The court will also give its verdict in two important cases: disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, and the constitutional validity of the Finance Act, 2017. (Photo: File)

Illegal occupation: Madras high court pulls up officials for not taking action

Madras high court.

Smriti Irani wants more research for inclusive India

Union minister for women & child development and textiles Smriti Irani at the annual convocation of VIT in Vellore on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Vellore: AG Perarivalan leaves jail on parole

AG Perarivalan (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham