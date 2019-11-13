Lata Mangeshkar is critical but recovering

Mumbai: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of privately-run Breach Candy hospital Monday, is still “critical” but her health is “slowly improving”, hospital sources said.

Mangeshkar was rushed to the ICU in the wee hours of Monday after she complained of breathing difficulties.

According to hospital sources, “Her condition has significantly improved. She is still recuperating in the hospital.” The veteran singer’s PR team, in a statement released on Tuesday, said her condition was “stable”.

“Her parameters are good. She is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home,” the statement read.

Mangeshkar has lent her voice for thousands of songs in Hindi, regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer Zaara. Mangeshkar recorded her latest song this year — Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, which was released on March 30 as a tribute to the Indian Army. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001.