HRD ministry rolls back JNU fee hike, asks students to get back to classes

Hundreds of students staged protests outside JNU on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Executive Committee on Wednesday announced a major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations.

It also proposed a scheme for economic assistance to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students.

