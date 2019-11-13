Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2019 Behind Delhi’s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Behind Delhi’s deadly air, it is not only stubble but also what we don’t need

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 13, 2019, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 4:41 pm IST
As of October 31, the crop burning contributed 44 per cent to Delhi’s PM2.5 level.
Since farmers don’t have enough time or money to store the straw, they found the fastest and cheapest solution -- burning it. (Photo: PTI)
 Since farmers don’t have enough time or money to store the straw, they found the fastest and cheapest solution -- burning it. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Our country is producing more rice than it requires because of Punjab state government subsidies and guaranteed prices.

That could have been good news if not for the attendant evil of burning stubble of the harvested crop that has triggered the worst pollution in north India in recent times.

 

Former Agriculture Secretary Siraj Hussain told the Bloomberg: “Farmers in Punjab and Haryana need to diversify from rice to other crops to save water and the environment.”

The government should help them shift to crops that use less water, like soyabeans, pulses and corn, compensating them for any loss in earnings ‘for two or three years’, said Hussain, a visiting senior fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations in New Delhi.

More than 11 million tons of rice is being exported annually, and about 25 million tons of rice and 4 million tons of unmilled grain are lying in buffer stocks, which is enough to feed the nation for more than three months. As on October 1, the government requirement stood at 10.3 million tons, the Bloomberg reported.

So, India is producing an excess of grain that is (a) contributing to air pollution, (b) is water-extensive and (c) is unnecessary.

Moreover, with an intention to save water, a law was enacted in 2009 that barred farmers in Punjab from sowing rice until mid-June, i.e on the advent of monsoon.

However, this left farmers with very little time to clear the fields and sow wheat before the winter.

To cope with the issue while adhering with the law -- Preservation of Subsoil Water Act -- farmers started to burn rice stubble to clear and sanitize the soil for the next crop.

Despite the government’s failure in understanding the implication of these subsidies, that is doing more harm than good, farmers are being blamed for the capital’s terrible air quality.

“Everyone blames farmers for the pollution,” said Harjinder Singh, 40, who grows rice and wheat on 4 acres he rents in the village of Sher Majra in Punjab state. “What about the factories that emit poisonous gases all year round?” he asked, indicating a plant next to his field that turns plastic waste into furnace oil.

As of October 31, the crop burning contributed 44 per cent to Delhi’s PM2.5 level, a measure of dangerous particles in the air.

Earlier, straw was removed manually during the harvest period and was given to cattle as fodder. Now, farmers mostly use a combine harvester which leaves up to 80 per cent of the residue in the field. Since farmers don’t have enough time or money to store the straw, they found the fastest and cheapest solution -- burning it.

“Farming is no longer profitable and the government doesn’t understand that,” said Singh, adding that farmers should get an additional Rs 200 per 100 kilograms of rice to pluck and store the straw instead of burning it.

India has seven of the 10 most polluted cities in the world, and air pollution was responsible for one in eight deaths in 2017.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: farmers, delhi air pollution, stubble, preservation of subsoil water act
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Hundreds of students staged protests outside JNU on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity. (Photo: File)

HRD ministry rolls back JNU fee hike, asks students to get back to classes

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, 'We will also hold discussions on allocating tickets to the disqualified MLAs with the Chief Minister and also with the Core Committee during the meeting which will be held today. The decision will be taken after the meeting.' (Photo: ANI)

Will decide on giving tickets to disqualified MLAs to contest Karnataka bypolls: BJP

Police authorities used water cannons to disperse the BJP workers who protested against the civic body. (Photo: File)

BJP workers protest in Kolkata against Mamata Govt over spurt in dengue cases

Shiv Sena, which has been keen on a party nominee becoming chief minister, moved the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of not granting extra time to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Decision will be announced soon, says Uddhav after meeting Cong leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's first wedding anniversary plan revealed; find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will decide on giving tickets to disqualified MLAs to contest Karnataka bypolls: BJP

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, 'We will also hold discussions on allocating tickets to the disqualified MLAs with the Chief Minister and also with the Core Committee during the meeting which will be held today. The decision will be taken after the meeting.' (Photo: ANI)

BJP workers protest in Kolkata against Mamata Govt over spurt in dengue cases

Police authorities used water cannons to disperse the BJP workers who protested against the civic body. (Photo: File)

17 disqualified Cong-JD(S) MLAs to join BJP tomorrow: K’taka Dy CM

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said, they will be joining the party tomorrow at 10.30 am in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel. (Photo: Twitter)

Supreme Court brings Chief Justice of India's office under RTI Act

(Representational Image)

VC not ready to talk to us: JNUSU on students' protest

The matter blew out of proportion last week after a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham