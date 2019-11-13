Nation Current Affairs 13 Nov 2019 Asaduddin Owaisi rid ...
Asaduddin Owaisi ridicules Maharashtra impasse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 13, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 1:37 am IST
The dilly-dallying by Sena, Congress and NCP is making people to realise as to who was cutting whose votes and who was colluding with whom.
Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was sarcastic over the possibility of a NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress government in Maharashtra stating that the marriage should be performed first.

On being asked if his party would support an NCP-led government, he said “Pehle Nikah hoga, uske baad sochenge ke beta hoga ya beti hogi, abhi toh Nikah hi nahin huva.” (It is only after a marriage is solemnised that one will think of a son or daughter).

 

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Owaisi said his party will not support a BJP or a Shiv Sena-led government as both were saffron parties, and, as Ram and Shyam, they have the same Hindutva colour. BJP has the maximum number of seats followed by Shiv Sena. What should I do if they are not in a position to form the government,” he asked.

“Leaders of the both the parties should ponder over their differences, though, it is a fact that people of Maharashtra need a stable government. Our party’s stand is not to support a government that is led by either of them,” he said.

The dilly-dallying by Sena, Congress and NCP is making people to realise as to who was cutting whose votes and who was colluding with whom. He said the real face of Congress stands exposed.

On President’s rule, he said he did not know what transpired. Stating that the Governor was a senior politician, he said BJP will gain with a President rule as it is in power at the Centre.

On the Ayodhya dispute, he said “our fight was for a legal right for Babri Masjid and not for a piece of land.”

