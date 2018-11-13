search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear plea challenging clean chit to PM Modi in Gujarat riots on Nov 19

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 13, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
PIL was filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of ex-Cong MP Ehsan Jafri who was among 69 killed in Gulbarg society massacre.
Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 dismissed Zakia's plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others pertaining to 'larger conspiracy' behind the 2002 riots. (Photo: File)
 Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 dismissed Zakia's plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others pertaining to 'larger conspiracy' behind the 2002 riots. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by Zakia Jafri, challenging clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other top politicians and bureaucrats in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The apex court will hear the plea on Monday, November 19.

 

Zakia Jafri is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was among the 69 people massacred in Gulbarg society during the 2002 riots.

The Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 dismissed Zakia's plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to PM Modi and others pertaining to “larger conspiracy” behind the 2002 riots in which more than 1,000 people were massacred in Gujarat.

The court upheld the magisterial court’s verdict, accepting the Supreme Court-appointed SIT’s closure report giving clean chit to PM Modi and others, citing lack of “prosecutable evidence” against them.

...
Tags: supreme court, pm modi, 2002 gujarat riots, zakia jafri
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

VVS Laxman hails Rohit Sharma captaincy credentials in Virat Kohli's absence

Rohit ended the series as the second highest run-getter behind opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was a treat to watch for many. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross ‘Jonty Rhodes 30’ limited-run pick-up launched

Accessory kit available to both existing and new owners of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
 

Here are things to consider before getting your first tattoo

Celebrity tattoo artists, Vikas and Mickey Malani, Co-founders of BodyCanvas.
 

Remembering Stan Lee: Here are Marvel icon's most inspiring quotes

The more you read, the better you’re going to become as a storyteller — Stan Lee. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

Not every hacker/developer who Jailbreaks into Apple’s devices usually give out their methods.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court to hear Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’s appeal in tax case on Dec 4

The appeals were filed by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who have challenged September 10 verdict of the high court. (Photo: File | PTI)

'PM Modi plans demonetisation part-II that will shave off 2 pc of GDP': Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, according to public information, the Modi government is coercing the RBI to pay a special dividend of Rs 3.6 lakh crore, equal to nearly 40 per cent of the reserves accumulated over decades, which is two per cent of India's GDP. (Photo: File | PTI)

'I don't lie, we chose Ambani ourselves': Dassault CEO Eric Trappier

Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Officer Eric Trappier emphasised that the deal was 'clean' and IAF was happy with it. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Union Minister Ananth Kumar to be cremated with state honours today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ananth Kumar's residence at Basavanagudi and paid homage to his colleague by placing a wreath on his mortal remains on Monday night. (Photo: PTI)

62-yr-old Mumbai man hit on head with pressure cooker, dies

A pressure cooker and a hammer were found at the spot, police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham