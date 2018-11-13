search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

RBI Guv met PM Modi on Nov 9 to sort out differences with Centre: report

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Sources said there are indications that RBI may create special dispensation for lending to small and medium enterprises.
Sources said RBI Governor Urjit Patel was in the national capital on Friday and met senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (Photo: File | PTI)
 Sources said RBI Governor Urjit Patel was in the national capital on Friday and met senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: RBI Governor Urjit Patel is believed to have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in a bid to work out a solution on contentious issues that have been flash point between the central bank and the government during the last few weeks.

Sources said Patel was in the national capital on Friday and met senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The meetings, which some said also included with the Prime Minister, came amid a face-off between the central bank and the finance ministry over issues ranging from appropriate size of reserves that RBI (Reserve bank of India) must maintain to ease of lending norms to step up growth in an election year.

 

Sources said there are indications that the RBI may create a special dispensation for lending to small and medium enterprises, but it was not immediately clear if an agreement has been worked out to ease liquidity situation for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and the RBI parting with its substantial part of its surplus.

Tensions between the RBI and the government have escalated recently, with the Finance Ministry initiating discussion under the never-used-before Section 7 of the RBI Act which empowers the government to issue directions to the RBI Governor.

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had in a speech last month talked about the independence of the central bank, arguing that any compromise could be "potentially catastrophic" for the economy.

Last week, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had said the government was not in any dire need of funds and that there was no proposal to ask the RBI to transfer Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

He further said the only proposal "under discussion is to fix appropriate economic capital framework of RBI".

Economic capital framework refers to the risk capital required by the central bank while taking into account different risks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a massive Rs 9.59 lakh crore reserves.

Patel's meetings at the PMO came days before the RBI's crucial board meeting on November 19 during which contentious issues are likely to come up for discussion. Sources said the government nominee directors and a few independent directors could raise the issue of interim dividend along with the capital framework of RBI. However, any change in the central bank's economic capital framework can be carried out only after making amendments to the RBI Act, 1934.

Other issues which could be raised include alignment of capital adequacy norms with those in advanced countries and some relaxation in the Prompt Corrective Action framework, sources said, adding more measures to enhance lending to MSMEs and NBFCs may also be discussed.

...
Tags: rbi governor, urjit patel, pm modi, reserve bank of india (rbi)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Arjun Kapoor wraps India's Most Wanted, writes story of unsung hero needs to be told

Arjun Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta on the sets of India's Most Wanted.
 

Microsoft launches Surface Go with LTE

Powered by Windows 10 Pro and Microsoft 365, the Go is fuelled by a 9-hour battery life. It offers a 10-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1800x1200 pixels and protected by Gorilla Glass 3.
 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
 

2020 Audi Q7 facelift interior spied; reveals new dashboard design

Updated Audi Q7 will feature a three-screen dashboard layout
 

Study reveals how air pollution is capable of making people fat

Unstable sugar levels trigger fluctuations in appetite causing people to over eat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to consider pleas seeking review of Sabarimala verdict today

On September 28, Supreme Court had paved way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying that the ban amounted to gender discrimination. (Photo: File)

Is BJP 'dangerous'? Rajiniknath says if Oppn thinks so, must be like that

On the rising incidence of rape and murder of girls in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said tougher laws and stricter implementation was the way out. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kochi: Launch of RTC e-bus Thursday

The buses, being taken on Gross Cost Contract basis for a period of 10 years, have already been dispatched from the factory of MID Volantra in Hyderabad

Kochi: Family support crucial for diabetes control

Dr P. Jayaprakash

Union minister Ananth Kumar passes away

Union minister HN Ananth Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham