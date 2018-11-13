search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi doesn't know that country is run by people, not by single man: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2018, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 5:35 pm IST
Gandhi said as per Modi, development of the country began only after 2014, when he became the prime minister.
Demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was aimed to break the back of small and medium businesses, Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 Demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was aimed to break the back of small and medium businesses, Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

Baloda Bazar: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday launched a diatribe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "misleading" people on India's development.

Addressing a rally here ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on November 20, Gandhi said as per Modi, development of the country began only after 2014, when he became the prime minister. "He (Modi) doesn't even know that the country is run by the people and not by a single man. He insults you by making such comments," the Congress president said.

 

Demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was aimed to break the back of small and medium businesses, Gandhi said. Congress will encourage youth to do business and get loan facility from banks, he added.

The Congress is not against big industrialists, but if government gives them benefit, small and medium business should not be neglected, he said.

"Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya fled the country with thousands of crores of rupees belonging to the people of India. PM Modi does nothing to bring them back to the country and doesn't utter a word on the issue," he said.

He claimed the CBI director was removed from his post at 1 am to stop a probe into the Rafale deal.

"If there is an investigation, only two names will come up: Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani. Modi is scared of a probe," he said. Gandhi claimed Anil Ambani was chosen over HAL for the Rafale deal despite HAL having 70 years experience in manufacturing fighter aircraft. "Anil Ambani didn't have the experience. He may not have made even a paper aeroplane," he said.

Gandhi said there is an undercurrent in favour of the Congress in the 18 constituencies of Chhattisgarh which went to polls Monday. Results from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other poll-bound states will go in favour of the Congress, he said.

Chhattisgarh is rich in resources, the Congress president said, adding the "dream of the state was broken due to the misrule" of the BJP government.

Promising a "people's government" in Chhattisgarh if voted to power, he said people want a government which listens to their "Mann ki Baat". "Instead of working for a few industrialists, Congress will work for development of agriculture, education and health in the state," Gandhi said.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, demonetisation, chhattisgarh assembly elections, pnb fraud case
Location: India, Chhatisgarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more likely to suffer from depression due to obesity than men: study

A study found that high BMI makes people more likely to be depressed (Photo: AFP)
 

To treat or not to treat: Here are the right ways to feed your dog a treat

In order to ensure that you are doing the right thing and treating them the right way, here are some measures to keep in mind. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

VVS Laxman hails Rohit Sharma captaincy credentials in Virat Kohli's absence

Rohit ended the series as the second highest run-getter behind opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was a treat to watch for many. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
 

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross ‘Jonty Rhodes 30’ limited-run pick-up launched

Accessory kit available to both existing and new owners of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Absconding Kerala cop, who pushed man in front of car, commits suicide

Deputy SP B Harikumar had been on the run since the incident on November 5. (Photo: File)

SC agrees to review Sabarimala verdict in open court on Jan 22

The top court in its verdict on September 28 lifted the centuries-old ban on entry of women between ages 10 to 50 in the hill top shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala. (Photo: File)

Married Delhi man, father of 3, kills owl to use as voodoo to attract girl

The post-mortem report of the owl said it 'died due to multiple puncture wounds', the officer said. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Demonetisation hurt poor, benefited rich: Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh

Addressing a rally here ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on November 20, Gandhi also charged the Modi government with ensuring benefit to Anil Ambani's company through the Rafale aircraft deal. (Photo: File)

SC to hear plea challenging clean chit to PM Modi in Gujarat riots on Nov 19

Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 dismissed Zakia's plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others pertaining to 'larger conspiracy' behind the 2002 riots. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham