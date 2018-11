Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Monday asked the Election Commission of India to inform the court by next Monday about steps it has taken to review the election manifesto so far released by various political parties for the election in Telangana state. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice S.V. Bhatt was dealing with a PIL by M. Narayana Charyulu to spell out its stand on a PIL seeking to direct political parties to give written assurances.