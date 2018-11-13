search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: 400 sensitive polling booths in Rachakonda police commissionerate

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 13, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 1:55 am IST
As a preventive measure, about 1,600 old offenders were bound over keeping in view the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.
CCTV cameras have been installed at these booths for live-monitoring. (Representional Image)
Hyderabad: As many as 400 sensitive polling booths have been identified by the police under Rachakonda police commissionerate. 

As a preventive measure, about 1,600 old offenders were bound over keeping in view the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

 

Speaking to the media on Monday, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said, “As many as 3,087 polling booths are present in commissionerate among which 400 have been identified as sensitive. CCTV cameras have been installed at these booths for live-monitoring.”

He added that 14 central paramilitary forces and 3,700 state police personnel will be guarding the booths for safety to ensure incident-free elections.

Tags: polling booths, rachakonda police commissionerate, assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




