search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre gives Supreme Court Rafale cost info

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 13, 2018, 12:39 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 12:39 am IST
On Monday, the document on the decision-making process related to the deal was also given to the petitioners.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: Under pressure from the Supreme Court, the Narendra Modi government on Monday shared details of the price for 36 Rafale fighter jets to be bought from France’s Dassault Aviation at a cost of `58,000 crore and gave the timeline of one-year-long negotiations that preceded the formalisation of the mega defence deal. The price of the fully-loaded jets was given to the court in a sealed envelop by the government which tried hard to dispel doubts about the deal that has faced allegations of lack of transparency from the Opposition parties.

“The process as laid down in the defence procurement procedure-2013 has been followed in procurement of the Rafale aircraft and the CCS on August 24, 2016 approved the agreement which was arrived at after negotiations between both the sides,” said the Centre in a document.

 

The document said that an Indian team negotiated with the French side for about an year and approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), being the competent financial authority, was taken before signing the inter-government agreement.

After the Indian negotiation team submitted its report on fully-loaded Rafale jets on August 4, 2016, it was vetted by the finance and law ministries within 20 days and the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the deal on August 24, said the government.

The document titled “Details of the steps in the decision making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order” stated that the process as laid down in the defence procurement procedure-2013 - when the Congress-led UPA was in power - was followed in procurement of the Rafale aircraft. The case will be heard next on Wednesday.

The court on October 31 had asked the Centre to place before it within 10 days the pricing details of 36 Rafale fighter jets while hearing a bunch of petitions, including those filed by former BJP leaders and Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie.

On Monday, the document on the decision-making process related to the deal was also given to the petitioners.

...
Tags: mr narendra modi, supreme court of india




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
 

2020 Audi Q7 facelift interior spied; reveals new dashboard design

Updated Audi Q7 will feature a three-screen dashboard layout
 

Study reveals how air pollution is capable of making people fat

Unstable sugar levels trigger fluctuations in appetite causing people to over eat (Photo: AFP)
 

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

The old woman was helped by her son as she visited the polling booth set up near her house. (Photo: ANI)
 

Martin Sheen found by news crew after son Charlie tweets he is missing in Malibu Fire

Charlie Sheen
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Name change costs between Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000

These costs are minimal as there are agents in the marriage registration office who carry out these procedures.

Those hit by insurers can avail help easily

The system of having an ombudsman for insurance dates back to 1998.

Many Indian words trace roots to Persian

Amit Shah

People travel thousands of miles, your Lordships dismiss cases: AG to CJI

Attorney General K K Venugopal said citizens from far flung areas come to Supreme Court and the bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi was dismissing their petitions without hearing them at the admission stage. (Photo: PTI)

Delay by UPA in finalising MMRCA process necessitated Rafale deal: Govt to SC

India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of the Indian Air Force equipment. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham