Andhra Pradesh braces for cyclone Gaja

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 13, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Cyclone signal 2 has been hoisted at Krishnapatnam Port and fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea.
As per weather officials, the cyclone has been moving west-southwestwards and will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and maintain its intensity during the subsequent 24 hours.
Nellore: With cyclone Gaja looming large over Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, higher officials of Nellore and Prakasam districts have been activating their machinery to handle any eventuality.

Though the latest weather bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department indicates that the storm is moving towards north Tamil Nadu, officials of the border districts of AP have not downed their guard and are not taking any chances. They have posted special officers to every coastal mandal and directed them to make arrangements to shift people from low-lying areas wherever necessary.

 

As per weather officials, the cyclone has been moving west-southwestwards and will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and maintain its intensity during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, while moving west-southwestwards, it is likely to weaken gradually and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Chennai on the forenoon of November 15.

