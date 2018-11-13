search on deccanchronicle.com
62-yr-old Mumbai man hit on head with pressure cooker, dies

Published Nov 13, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 9:58 am IST
The victim's son, said to be a schizophrenic, was also inside the flat when it happened.
 A pressure cooker and a hammer were found at the spot, police said. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 62-year-old man died in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane area after he was allegedly hit on the head with a pressure cooker, police said.

The victim's son, said to be a schizophrenic, was also inside the flat when it happened. He was found with injuries to his hand and was rushed to a hospital, police added.

 

"Vijaykumar Dohatre was found in a pool of blood with a head injury by neighbours who heard sounds of a scuffle from the house. A pressure cooker and a hammer were found at the spot," said Sudhakar Pathate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I), Navi Mumbai police.

Police said that prima facie, the son's involvement is under suspicion, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.

Police has registered a murder against an unidentified person.

