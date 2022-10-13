  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2022 Munugodu bypoll: HC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Munugodu bypoll: HC refuses to grant stay on publishing voters list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 13, 2022, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2022, 1:19 pm IST
Telangana High Court (DC)
 Telangana High Court (DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to grant stay on publishing the voters' list, which is scheduled to release on Friday.

The Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy has directed the Election Commission of India to place a final statment showing the details of voters list pertaining to Munugodu from 2019, the year when last election was held  

The Chief Justice Bench directed the ECI to place details of all fresh voters who have registered in the last two months, August and September, in Munugodu.

The Chief Justice said that addition, deletion, corrections to the voters list is an ongoing process and at this stage, " "such an order cannot be granted ".

The matter has been adjourned for Friday

...
Tags: chief justice ujjal bhuyan, munugode bypoll, voters list
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

24,879 new applications for voter enrolment in Munugode

Latest From Nation

Kadapa police on Wednesday identified an interstate cybercrime gang cheating money from families of Covid victims in the name of Jagananna Bima . (Representational DC image)

Cybercriminal nabbed for cheating Covid victims’ kin

nimal husbandry minister Seediri Appalaraju (Image credit: Twitter/)

Vizag to be executive capital even if our heads are cut off: Sidiri

A SpiceJet plane coming from Goa made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport (Representational image: PTI file)

SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport; DGCA orders probe

TRS leaders, MLAs, and MPs have suddenly become active on social media after getting instructions from the party's high command. (DC file image)

TRS leaders milking social media to entice voters



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Split verdict in Karnataka Hijab Ban case, matter to be placed before CJI

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict in the Karnataka Hijab ban case. (AP file image)

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express from Una

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

No citizen can be prosecuted for posting offensive content under IT Act, says SC

Under the annulled section, a person posting offensive content could be imprisoned for up to three years and also fined. (Representational image/AFP)

Maiden Pharmaceuticals asked to stop production of cough syrup

Haryana health minister Anil Vij (ANI)

Mig 29K develops technical snag, pilot ejects safely

The Indian Navy's Mig 29 aircraft.(Representational: PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->