Munugodu bypoll: HC refuses to grant stay on publishing voters list

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to grant stay on publishing the voters' list, which is scheduled to release on Friday.

The Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy has directed the Election Commission of India to place a final statment showing the details of voters list pertaining to Munugodu from 2019, the year when last election was held

The Chief Justice Bench directed the ECI to place details of all fresh voters who have registered in the last two months, August and September, in Munugodu.

The Chief Justice said that addition, deletion, corrections to the voters list is an ongoing process and at this stage, " "such an order cannot be granted ".

The matter has been adjourned for Friday