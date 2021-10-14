Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2021 Telangana HC gets 7 ...
Telangana HC gets 7 new judges taking total number to 18

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 14, 2021, 2:58 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 7:16 am IST
Around one-and-a-half-years ago, these names were proposed by the Collegium of Telangana High Court and forwarded to the Supreme Court
In the Telangana High Court, there were only 13 judges on duty for almost two years, as remaining posts were vacant. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: The Union government on Wednesday issued notifications appointing 7 judicial officers - Perugu Sree Sudha, Chilakur Sumalatha, Dr. Gurijala Radha Rani, Munnuri Laxman, Noonsavath Tukaramji and Addula Venkateshwara Reddy and ITAT member Patolla Madhavi Devi - as judges of the Telangana High Court, increasing the total number of judges from 11 to 18. These posts are filled under judicial quota.

Around one-and-a-half-years ago, these names were proposed by the Collegium of Telangana High Court and forwarded to the Supreme Court to consider them as judges of the Telangana High Court under judicial quota.

 

On August 17, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, expressed his consent and forwarded the names to the Union government to examine and appoint them as judges. However, the Union government took a long time to convey its nod and at last, last week, it approved the list and sent it to the President of India for his endorsement.

In the Telangana High Court, there were only 13 judges on duty for almost two years, as remaining posts were vacant. In 2021, after Justice Ramana took charge, the judges’ posts in Telangana High Court were increased from 24 to 42. But the posts have not been filled up. Two months ago, Justice Kondandaram retired from services and Justice P. Keshava Rao died due to ill health. Recently two judges - Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice T. Amarnath Goud - have been transferred to various High Courts. One judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has been transferred to Telangana High Court. But, he is yet to assume charges. Now, there are totally 11 judges on duty, and with these appointments, the number of judges will increase to 18.

 

Newly-appointed judges

* P. Sree Sudha - Presently presiding the Cooperative Tribunal, she was born on 6 June 1967. She was the district judge of Nizamabad in 2002. She also rendered services as the Director of the Judicial Academy in united Andhra Pradesh.

* C. Sumalatha - Presently chief judge of City Civil Court in Hyderabad, she was born on 5 February 1972 in Nellore. Promoted as district judge in 2006. Did doctorate.

* G. Radha Rani - Presently principal judge of Ranga Reddy district courts, she was born on 29 June 1963. Promoted as district judge in 2008.

 

* M.  Lakshman - Presently presiding officer of the Labour Court in Hyderabad, he was born on 24 December 1965. Promoted as district judge in 2008 and was the principal judge of Khammam.

* N. Tukaram - Presently Hyderabad metropolitan courts sessions judge, he was born on 24 February 1973. Promoted as district judge in 2007 and worked as district judge in Rajahmundry, Vizag and other courts.

* A. Venkateshwar Reddy - Chief judge, city small causes court, he was born on 1 April 1961. He was the principal judge of Ranga Reddy district.

 

*  P. Madhavi Devi - Presently judicial member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and practiced as an advocate in the High Court.

Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


