Mumbai cruise raid: NCB hands over reply opposing bail plea of Aryan Khan, others

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has handed over copies of their reply to the lawyers concerned on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others in connection with drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The NCB has opposed bail for each accused.

Earlier today, the NCB had told Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court that it would file a reply on the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others.

The court will resume the hearing at 2:45 PM today and the Additional Solicitor General Anil C Singh is likely to appear in the court.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.