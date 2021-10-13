Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2021 Kerala court awards ...
Kerala court awards life sentence to husband for killing wife using cobra

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2021, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 1:35 pm IST
Additional Sessions Judge-VI Manoj M, who pronounced the sentence, said the case was a rarest of the rare
 Sooraj S Kumar and Uthra (By arrangement)

Kollam: A sessions court in Kerala on Wednesday awarded life sentence in the Uthra murder case to the victim's husband for killing his wife using a cobra.

On October 11, the court had held the husband -- Sooraj S Kumar -- guilty of murder, poisoning, destruction of evidence and also attempt to murder for his first try at killing his then 25-year old wife -- Uthra -- by using a viper.

 

Additional Sessions Judge-VI Manoj M, who pronounced the sentence, said the case was a rarest of the rare, but looking at the age of the convict -- 28 years now -- it decided to award him life sentence instead of death, a lawyer present in the court said.

The lawyer also said that the court awarded Kumar life sentence for the offence of attempt to murder, 10 years for poisoning and seven years for destruction of evidence.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 5.85 lakh on the convict, the lawyer said.

Sooraj had killed his wife Uthra by letting a cobra bite her in her sleep in May last year.

 

 

