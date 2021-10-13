Afghanistan should not become source of terror: PM Modi at G-20

PM Modi emphasised the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan and mentioned that over the last two decades, India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan. (PTI)

New Delhi: Addressing the G-20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday evening in a virtual mode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the Afghan territory should not become a regional or global source of radicalisation and terrorism and called for a joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region.

To preserve the socio-economic gains of the past two decades in Afghanistan and to restrict the spread of radical ideology there, PM Modi once again called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities. Talking about the “great feeling of friendship” that the Afghan people feel for India, PM Modi said “every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition” and pushed for “immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance” for Afghanistan.

The G-20 grouping comprises 20 of the world’s major economies, including India. On Afghanistan, New Delhi has serious concerns on terrorism after the Pakistan-backed Taliban took over the strife-torn nation in a lightning military sweep in mid-August following the ignominious American military withdrawal. This had led to the dismantling of the then Ashraf Ghani government which India had strongly backed. New Delhi had also pulled out all its diplomats from there two months ago.

In a statement, New Delhi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually in the G-20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan earlier on Tuesday. The Meeting was convened by Italy, which currently holds the G-20 presidency, and chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Issues under consideration at the meeting related to the humanitarian situation; concerns relating to terrorism; and human rights in Afghanistan.”

The MEA also said, “The Prime Minister also underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally. He emphasized on the need to enhance our joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region. In order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, the Prime Minister called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities. He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G-20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan.”

Calling for “the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan’s situation”, PM Modi emphasised the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan and mentioned that over the last two decades, India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan. The PM recalled that over 500 development projects have been implemented by India in Afghanistan.