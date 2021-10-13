Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2021 Afghanistan should n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Afghanistan should not become source of terror: PM Modi at G-20

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Oct 13, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 6:41 am IST
The G-20 grouping comprises 20 of the world’s major economies, including India
PM Modi emphasised the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan and mentioned that over the last two decades, India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan. (PTI)
 PM Modi emphasised the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan and mentioned that over the last two decades, India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan. (PTI)

New Delhi: Addressing the G-20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday evening in a virtual mode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the Afghan territory should not become a regional or global source of radicalisation and terrorism and called for a joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region.

To preserve the socio-economic gains of the past two decades in Afghanistan and to restrict the spread of radical ideology there, PM Modi once again called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities. Talking about the “great feeling of friendship” that the Afghan people feel for India, PM Modi said “every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition” and pushed for “immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance” for Afghanistan.

 

The G-20 grouping comprises 20 of the world’s major economies, including India. On Afghanistan, New Delhi has serious concerns on terrorism after the Pakistan-backed Taliban took over the strife-torn nation in a lightning military sweep in mid-August following the ignominious American military withdrawal. This had led to the dismantling of the then Ashraf Ghani government which India had strongly backed. New Delhi had also pulled out all its diplomats from there two months ago.

In a statement, New Delhi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually in the G-20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan earlier on Tuesday. The Meeting was convened by Italy, which currently holds the G-20 presidency, and chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Issues under consideration at the meeting related to the humanitarian situation; concerns relating to terrorism; and human rights in Afghanistan.”

 

The MEA also said, “The Prime Minister also underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally. He emphasized on the need to enhance our joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region. In order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, the Prime Minister called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities. He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G-20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan.”

 

Calling for “the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan’s situation”, PM Modi emphasised the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan and mentioned that over the last two decades, India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan. The PM recalled that over 500 development projects have been implemented by India in Afghanistan.

 

...
Tags: narendra modi, g20 extraordinary summit on afghanistan, un security council resolution 2593, g-20, mea, radicalisation, terrorism, mario draghi, ashraf ghani, american military withdrawal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 13 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In the last one year of pandemic, the attrition rate in India within IT sector has gone up from 11 per cent to 20 per cent among those with three to seven years of experience. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Techies to work from offices only next year

farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and other parts of UP came together for the 'antim ardas (last pray-ers)' in honour of four farmers and a journalist who were among eight persons killed in the recent violence. (PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi, farm body leaders pay tribute to those killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

Capt. Reddy (retd) shared old and photographs of his with the Air Chief Marshal. (DC File Image)

Uttam Kumar Reddy greets new Air Chief Marshal, an old pal

Congress senior leaders MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Adi Srinivas participating in the poll campaign with party candidate B. Venkat at Mamidalapalli of Veenavanka mandal in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Schemes introduced by the TRS government are scams: Dr B. Venkat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India permits to operate domestic airlines with 100 pc capacity from Oct 18

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation circulated a fresh circular to all airlines and airports in India, asking them to provide protocol courtesy support to Members of Parliament at airports. (AFP Photo)

'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18 in Delhi: Kejriwal

Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18. (Photo: PTI)

CBI conducts searches at premises of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Maharashtra bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas

Public buses remained off roads, while a few auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some places. (ANI)

Heavy rainfall in Kerala claims lives of two children

Heavy downpour continued to batter Kerala since Monday. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->