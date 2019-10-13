Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2019 World Bank cuts Indi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

World Bank cuts India's growth rate projection to 6 per cent

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 11:37 am IST
According to the World Bank, poverty has continued to decline, albeit possibly at a slower pace than earlier.
After a broad-based deceleration in the initial quarters of this fiscal year, India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent, the World Bank said on Sunday. (Representational Image)
 After a broad-based deceleration in the initial quarters of this fiscal year, India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent, the World Bank said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Washington: After a broad-based deceleration in the initial quarters of this fiscal year, India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent, the World Bank said on Sunday.

In 2018-19, the growth rate of the country stood at 6.9 per cent.

 

However, the bank in its latest edition of the South Asia Economic Focus said the country was expected to gradually recover to 6.9 per cent in 2021 and 7.2 per cent in 2022 as it assumed that the monetary stance would remain accommodative, given benign price dynamics.

The report, which has been released ahead of the annual meeting of the World Bank with the International Monetary Fund, noted India's economic growth decelerated for the second consecutive year.

In 2018-19, it stood at 6.8 per cent, down from 7.2 per cent in the 2017-18 financial year.

While industrial output growth increased to 6.9 per cent due to a pick-up in manufacturing and construction activities, the growth in agriculture and the services sector moderated to 2.9 and 7.5 per cent, respectively.

In the first quarter of 2019-20, the economy experienced a significant and broad-based growth deceleration with a sharp decline in private consumption on the demand side and the weakening of growth in both industry and services on the supply side, the report said.

Reflecting on the below-trend economic momentum and persistently low food prices, the headline inflation averaged 3.4 per cent in 2018-19 and remained well below the RBI''s mid-range target of 4 per cent in the first half of 2019-2020. This allowed the RBI to ease monetary policy via a cumulative 135 basis point cut in the repo rate since January 2019 and shift the policy stance from "neutral" to "accommodative", it said.

The World Bank report also noted that the current account deficit had widened to 2.1 per cent of the GDP in 2018-19 from 1.8 per cent a year before, mostly reflecting a deteriorating trade balance.

On the financing side, significant capital outflows in the first half of the current year were followed by a sharp reversal from October 2018 onwards and a build-up of international reserves to USD 411.9 billion at the end of the fiscal year.

Likewise, while the rupee initially lost ground against the USD (12.1 per cent depreciation between March and October 2018), it appreciated by about seven per cent up to March 2019, the report said.

"The general government deficit is estimated to have widened by 0.2 percentage points to 5.9 per cent of the GDP in 2018-19. This is despite the central government improving its balance by 0.2 percentage points over the previous year. The general government debt remained stable and sustainable - being largely domestic and long term-at around 67 per cent of GDP," the report said.

According to the World Bank, poverty has continued to decline, albeit possibly at a slower pace than earlier. Between 2011-12 and 2015-16, the poverty rate declined from 21.6 to 13.4 per cent (USD 1.90 PPP/day).

The report, however, said disruptions brought about by the introduction of the GST and demonetisation, combined with the stress in the rural economy and a high youth unemployment rate in urban areas may have heightened the risks for the poorest households.

The significant slowdown in the first quarter of the fiscal year and high frequency indicators, thereafter, suggested that the output growth would not exceed 6 per cent for the full fiscal year, the bank said.

The report said the consumption was likely to remain depressed due to slow growth in rural income, domestic demand (as reflected in a sharp drop in sales of automobiles) and credit from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

However, the investment would benefit from the recent cut in effective corporate tax rate for domestic companies in the medium term, but also will continue to reflect financial sector weaknesses, the report said.

"Growth is expected to gradually recover to 6.9 per cent in 2020-21 and 7.2 per cent in 2021-22 as the cycle bottoms-out, rural demand benefits from effects of income support schemes, investment responds to tax incentives and credit growth resumes. However, exports growth is expected to remain modest, as trade wars and slow global growth depresses external demand," the report said.

The main policy challenge for India is to address the sources of softening private consumption and the structural factors behind weak investment, the bank said.

"This will require restoring the health of the financial sector through reforms of public sector banks'' governance and a gradual strengthening of the regulatory framework for NBFCs, while ensuring that solvent NBFCs retain access to adequate liquidity.

"It will also require efforts to contain fiscal slippages, as higher-than-expected public borrowings could put upward pressure on interest rates and potentially crowd-out the private sector," it said.

According to the bank, the main sources of risk included external shocks that result in tighter global financing conditions, and new NBFC defaults triggering a fresh round of financial sector stress.

To mitigate these risks, the authorities would need to ensure that there was adequate liquidity in the financial system while strengthening the regulatory framework for the NBFCs, the bank added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: world bank, india, poverty, growth, economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The BJP on Sunday released its election manifesto for the October 21 Haryana assembly polls and said this was a “commitment paper” that represented all sections of society. (Photo: File)

'Commitment paper': BJP releases Haryana poll manifesto

Kerala government has decided to bear the training cost of 20-year-old Adam Harry to help him become the country's first transgender airline pilot. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala govt to fund training of Adam Hary to become India's first transgender pilot

Rahul Gandhi should return as the president of the Congress, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said on Saturday, days after he remarked that the party was not able to introspect its Lok Sabha poll debacle as

Rahul Gandhi should return as Congress president: Salman Khurshid

A man has been for arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

1 arrested for snatching purse of PM Modi's niece, stolen items recovered



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt to fund training of Adam Hary to become India's first transgender pilot

Kerala government has decided to bear the training cost of 20-year-old Adam Harry to help him become the country's first transgender airline pilot. (Photo: ANI)

Mahrashtra elections: Modi, Rahul to rally on Oct 13

“Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | Representational)

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

Isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Representational Image)

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; no casualty, 9 rescued

The fire brigade got a call about the blaze in 'Aditya Arcade' building around 6 am following which its team along with local police and ambulances rushed to the spot. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi air quality remains poor for 4th day due to stubble burning

A layer of haze lingered over the national capital on Sunday as its air quality index (AQI) deteriorated further and touched the 245 mark, which falls in the poor category. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham