Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2019 Women perform Garba ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Women perform Garba with snakes in Gujarat's Junagarh, five held

ANI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
The official also revealed that one cobra snake had been defanged.
Five persons including a minor girl have been arrested after women were seen performing 'Garba' with snakes including a cobra at a function in Shil village. (Photo: ANI)
 Five persons including a minor girl have been arrested after women were seen performing 'Garba' with snakes including a cobra at a function in Shil village. (Photo: ANI)

Junagarh: Five persons including a minor girl have been arrested after women were seen performing 'Garba' with snakes including a cobra at a function in Shil village.

A video of three women performing 'Garba' with snakes had gone viral after which the Forest Department swung to action.

 

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Sunil Berwal said: "After probing the viral video, we have registered a case against five persons including three women, the organiser of the event and the person who had supplied the snakes."

The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

"All have been produced before a court including a 12-year-old girl who was produced in the Juvenile Court," he added.

The official also revealed that one cobra snake had been defanged. Further investigations are underway.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: garba, gujarat, snake, arrest
Location: India, Gujarat, Junagadh


Latest From Nation

Around 120 Airbus A-320 pilots tendered their resignation after their demands pertaining to the salary hike and promotion were not paid heed to by the AI management. (Photo: ANI)

Air India faces mass resignation ahead of divestment

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi performs rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' on Valmiki Jayanti

The BJP is contesting 164 seats while the Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. (Photo: ANI)

Only PM Modi with 56-inch chest showed the courage to abrogate Article 370: Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally at Sakoli, the Prime Minister said the work is being done with a larger vision for farmers. (Photo: ANI)

Government to spend Rs 25 lakh crore on rural development: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Muslims in India are happiest,' says RSS supremo

'Whenever a country in the world was confused and diverted from the right path, it came to India in search of the truth. When the Jews were being chased away, India is the only country that gave them shelter. The Parsis are also able to safely practise their religion here,' Mohan Bhagwat said (Photo: ANI)

Kerala govt to fund training of Adam Hary to become India's first transgender pilot

Kerala government has decided to bear the training cost of 20-year-old Adam Harry to help him become the country's first transgender airline pilot. (Photo: ANI)

Mahrashtra elections: Modi, Rahul to rally on Oct 13

“Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | Representational)

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

Isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Representational Image)

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; no casualty, 9 rescued

The fire brigade got a call about the blaze in 'Aditya Arcade' building around 6 am following which its team along with local police and ambulances rushed to the spot. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham