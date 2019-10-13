Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2019 Will ask Telugus in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will ask Telugus in Gulf to return: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 13, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Chandrasekhar Rao felt if migrant workers from the Gulf return, the government would impart training to them at the National Academy of Construction.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that he would visit Gulf countries and ask people of the state staying there to return home.

Interacting with senior officers on the issue of migrant workers being exploited in the Gulf, the CM said since there are ample opportunities within the state after the formation of Telangana, all migrants from TS can return home and find gainful employment. He said, “People from erstwhile Karimnagar, Nizamabad and other districts have migrated to the Gulf for employment, so as to support their families back home. They are eking out a livelihood by doing odd jobs. Several construction projects are coming up in Hyderabad. Since there is no availability of workforce, workers are being mobilised from other places.”

 

In view of this, Mr Rao felt if migrant workers from the Gulf return, the government would impart training to them at the National Academy of Construction. They can then be provided employment in the infrastructure sector after discussions with builders and real estate businessmen.

The Chief Minister said, “I am going there (the Gulf) to personally explain this to employees from Telangana working there.” He would also be meeting MLAs from whose constituencies a large number of people have migrated to the Gulf.

Interacting with senior officers, Mr Rao also announced that a delegation led by Chief Adviser Rajiv Sharma, comprising Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, Chief Minister’s Office Principal Secre-tary S. Narsing Rao, and General Administration Department Principal Secretary Adhar Sinha would be visiting Kerala to study its NRI policy.

The Telangana Migrant Workers’ Union has urged the CM not to further delay implementation of the NRI policy, whose finalisation is pending with the government. Union president M. Bhim Reddy in a statement said that since the past five years, 1,261 migrant workers from Telangana state have died in Gulf countries. The government had promised Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to families of every deceased person. But the sum has not yet been paid, he regretted.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, gulf countries, national academy of construction
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Kannabiran devoted his life to those cases and fighting for people falsely charged, wrongly jailed, brutally killed. Balagopal wielded his pen against the state, painstakingly documenting all the abuses as a human rights and civil rights activist.

K. Balagopal: An extraordinary man in an ordinary country

MP and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other party leaders at Choutapally and Yerragattu Thanda Lift irrigation Scheme as part of the Huzurnagar bypoll campaign on Saturday. (Photo: P. Anil Kumar)

Narrow edge for Congress, for now

Mariam Thresia

Sr Mariam Thresia to be declared saint today

In January, he received a phone call from a person claiming to be ‘Heather Williams, CEO and business development officer of Roggal Hotel and Apartments Los Angles’. The caller said the victim had been shortlisted for a job as chief manager and invited him to attend an interview.

Hyderabad: 4 Nigerians held in job fraud case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP stir turns violent, state chief K Laxman hurt

Dr. K Laxman

Hyderabad: Holidays extended teachers angry

Mild tension prevailed when leaders of the BJP and the RTC JAC and police entered into a scuffle during a protest at the Bus Bhavan on Saturday. The leaders were protesting against the government’s decision to dismiss RTC staff involved in the strike. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Privacy in digital identification needs to be looked into – Experts

Recalling an incident related to Aadhaar, he said,

Narendra Modi’s Tamil interpreter was Chennai’s Madhusudhan Raveendran

Madhusudhan at work in Mamallapuram.

Narendra Modi gifts XI Jinping silk portrait

He also gifted an exquisite Kanjeevaram silk saree for the Chinese leader’s wife.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham